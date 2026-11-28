Even though not prioritized like getting a starting center and wings, the Los Angeles Lakers did seek out getting extra backcourt help for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. They landed Collin Sexton and, at the time, it looked like a decent option.

Sexton’s production has dropped over the years, but he still contributes to the offense when he is on the floor. However, according to Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts, the early impressions of the 27-year-old guard haven’t been noteworthy.

“The Los Angeles Lakers signed Collin Sexton to a two-year, $19.2 million contract in the offseason, and it is quickly becoming clear why he still hasn’t played in a playoff game,” Watts wrote. “Sexton puts up strong counting stats, but his defense is problematic and he tries to take over too much. The Lakers look like serious contenders to start this season, and Sexton is already holding them back.”

Sexton wasn’t signed to play a huge chunk of minutes but already, this season has shown that both Doncic and Reaves could miss a handful of games periodically.

Lakers Advised to Move on From Sexton to Contend

Sexton split last season between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls before the Lakers swooped in during the offseason. Perhaps the first writing on the wall was why neither of those two franchises was eager to keep him, especially the Bulls.

Sexton shot a career-best 41 percent from beyond the arc during his Chicago stint and was averaging good scoring numbers. Still, he wasn’t signed and the Lakers front office overlooked a lot of things including his playoff inexperience. That may come back to bite them in the long run.

“The Lakers can’t win the playoffs with Sexton running the offense,” Watts added. “They have a 111.9 offensive rating with him on the floor. There are just ten teams worse over the full season. L.A .is relying on their elite offense to contend for the title, so this simply isn’t good enough. The problem gets worse after examining his defense.”

Sexton is averaging 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a career-low 18.8 minutes per game. The low production can be excused for fewer minutes as Doncic and Reaves are two of the Lakers’ main core. The duo plays the most minutes of any backcourt player.

However, what is particularly interesting with Sexton’s production is the margin across the board. He is a good scorer but has never been a decent rebounder throughout his career with an average of 2.7 rebounds. His creativity as well is also below par to add to the defensive flaws.

Sexton’s Negatives Overpower His Positives

Last season, both Doncic and Reaves went down to injury before the postseason and if a scenario like that plays out again, the Lakers wouldn’t want to count on Sexton who is yet to taste any playoff series.

“The Lakers need another ball-handler and playmaker if they trade away Sexton,” Watts wrote. “He has a negative value over replacement player (VORP) and is not helping the team win. Sexton brings energy, but his play simply isn’t good enough if Los Angeles seriously thinks they can make a deep playoff run.”

Whether there will be a market for Sexton remains to be seen but Lakers could picture a possibility in which a non-contender wants to deal. Sexton’s salary is team-friendly and could entice several teams below in the standings.