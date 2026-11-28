The NBA will reportedly review the hostile exchange between Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and a San Antonio Spurs fan following Saturday night’s game at Frost Bank Center.

League sources told the California Post’s Khobi Price that the NBA will investigate the incident, suggesting the front-row fan could be disciplined for her actions. Following his usual postgame routine, Doncic tossed a wristband toward the woman, mistaking her for a fan. However, he stopped in his tracks and ran back to retrieve it — prompting a nearby man to shove him in the shoulder. Several Lakers players immediately rushed to the scene, with Jarred Vanderbilt quickly stepping in to shield Doncic as teammates and security intervened to separate the group.

Shortly after, social media users surfaced videos showing the same woman taunting Doncic from the front row during the Spurs’ 99–96 win.

While it remains unclear whether either fan will face discipline, Price noted that a league review is mandatory in such cases.

“The review is part of the league’s standard process for these sorts of occurrences,” the Lakers beat writer wrote.

Luka Doncic Explains Hostile Moment

Doncic explained why he charged back to the Spurs fan to grab his wristband, revealing that the woman yelled out that she didn’t want the piece of memorabilia.

“I just threw my wristband, like I do almost every game,” he said after the game.

“And then I heard she didn’t want it, so I went back to grab it. Then he pushed me. And then I gave it to somebody else,” added the NBA MVP candidate.

Lakers Lose to Spurs

The postgame incident put a bitter end to one of Doncic’s worst shooting nights of the season. He finished 1-for-13 from deep and needed 31 shots just to reach 31 points. After catching fire before halftime, Doncic couldn’t crack San Antonio’s defense in the second half — allowing the Spurs to outscore Los Angeles 61-42 over the final 24 minutes and erase a commanding 54-38 lead.

Facing a top-five West seed for the first time on Friday, the Lakers knew the game would be a test — and JJ Redick feels they passed it with flying colors, fueled by their first-half energy and defensive activity.

“The reality is, that’s the barometer in the West right now, and this was a great test for us,” Redick said after the losss, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

“We’ll get better from it. They’re disappointed right now, and it’s a natural emotion from losing a game. I told them this morning, ‘We’re going to get feedback [from the game]. And when we wake up tomorrow, if we’ve won the game or lost, we’re still a good team on Saturday morning.'”