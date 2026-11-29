A new video suggests Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic instigated the altercation that led to a San Antonio Spurs fan shoving him at the end of Friday’s NBA Cup clash between the West’s top two seeds.

In footage shared by Spurs beat writer Dusty Garza, Doncic is seen flipping off the fan and tossing his wristband toward her before abruptly running back to retrieve it — prompting a nearby man to shove him in the shoulder.

“Cameras caught Luka Dončić FLIPPING OFF and then casually tossing his wristband at an older female Spurs fan. He then walked back to snatch it away,” wrote Garza.

“That is when the fan’s angry husband stepped in and shoved him.”

Cameras caught Luka Dončić FLIPPING OFF and then casually tossing his wristband at an older female Spurs fan. He then walked back to snatch it away. That is when the fan’s angry husband stepped in and shoved him. 👀 https://t.co/aKESpD7Qnm pic.twitter.com/eZpioMSyqe — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) November 28, 2026

Was Luka Doncic to Blame?

In his postgame news conference, Doncic said he thought the Spurs fan was actually a supporter, explaining that he tossed her his wristband as a keepsake — a habit he said he’s maintained throughout his career. However, when she allegedly didn’t want it, he rushed back to retrieve it.

“I just threw my wristband, like I do almost every game,” he said of the viral moment.

“And then I heard she didn’t want it, so I went back to grab it. Then he pushed me. And then I gave it to somebody else,” added the Lakers superstar.

Per multiple reports, the Spurs fan was ejected from the arena even though the game had already ended. This marked Doncic’s second run-in with a courtside fan this month; on Nov. 4 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, he had a fan removed for throwing the ball at an official.

NBA to Review Luka Doncic Incident

According to California Post’s Khobi Price, the NBA is set to conduct an investigation over the incident, which could lead to the fan or even Doncic getting disciplined.

“The NBA will review the incident involving Luka Doncic and the fan after the Lakers’ loss to the Spurs on Friday night at Frost Bank Center, a source told the California Post, which ultimately led to a male fan shoving the Lakers superstar,” Price wrote.

“The review is part of the league’s standard process for these sorts of occurrences.”

The postgame incident capped one of Doncic’s worst shooting nights of the season, as he went 1-for-13 from deep and took 31 shots to reach as many points. His Lakers collapsed in the second half, getting outscored 61-42 by the NBA title favorite Spurs.