With NBA trade season around the corner, the swirling rumors around the Los Angeles Lakers are only just getting started.

The Lakers are among the top teams in the NBA with a 15-4 record, good for second place in the Western Conference following Friday’s loss to the defending West champion San Antonio Spurs.

While the Lakers showed they potentially have what it takes to hang with the Spurs, even the L.A. front office realizes the team needs another piece or two to make a legitimate run at a championship this season, with general manager Rob Pelinka recently expressing that the franchise will be on the hunt around the trade deadline.

This Proposed Trade Would Make the Lakers Reaaal Interesting

Without mistake, the Lakers’ biggest need is in the frontcourt. While star center Walker Kessler has living up to the billing this season, he has no one to help take some of the load off his shoulders, as the Lakers are often seen trying to hold down the fort with Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt when Kessler is off the floor. There are trades out there the Lakers can make that would eliminate that problem entirely, such as one proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user that sees L.A. land a pair of big men from the Dallas Mavericks. Here is the suggested framework.

Lakers receive: P.J. Washington and Moussa Cisse

Mavs receive: Cameron Carr, Jarred Vanderbilt, one first round pick swap and three second round picks

This proposed trade is highly interesting and, notably, one that sees the Lakers ship off their high-upside rookie for two players who would instantly patch up any frontcourt holes the team has.

Washington has been a Lakers trade rumor favorite for … God knows how long. We have all heard the story plenty by now. The idea is that Washington, who shared the court with Luka Doncic once upon a time not long ago, would seamlessly slide into the Lakers’ system and deliver the kind of impact he had when he was traded from Charlotte to Dallas ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, a move that helped the Mavs march through the West and into the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, Cisse, a potent, 24-year-old big man, would be a solid addition behind Kessler. Cisse is a quality center who can rebound and protect the rim.

Would L.A. Deal Carr?

That’s the biggest question. There are some rumblings out there that L.A. could capture a big fish if they were willing to put Carr, the 24th pick in this year’s NBA Draft, on the table.

“But the Lakers do have an asset with value on hand right now: rookie Cameron Carr,” Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney wrote. “He got his first real minutes last week, but on a roster loaded with wings, he is not likely to get any time this season. It would be absolutely shortsighted to deal away a 21-year-old first-round pick, but if the Lakers think they can contend in a West that has seen the Thunder hobbled, maybe they should be shortsighted. The Lakers do not have a first-round pick to trade, but they do have Carr.”

Lakers fans are certainly split on the idea of trading Carr, but team reporter Trevor Lane believes it is a move worth exploring if there is potential to land a needle-moving star.

“I think you got to be willing to do it, because what the Lakers need, is they don’t need Cameron Carr right now, they need Cameron Carr two years from now — they don’t need that version of Cameron Carr,” Lane said. “Adou Theiro, I think is more ready to contribute right now but you still need the two-years-from-now version of Adou Theiro right now.”



