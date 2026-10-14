Los Angeles Lakers Forward Sends Honest Message About Last Season’s Struggles

In his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Jake LaRavia experienced highs and lows.

LaRavia started hot early last season, scoring 27 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was a consistent part of the Lakers’ offense until hitting a snag in the final two months of the regular season.

The 24-year-old forward shot just 26.2 percent from 3-point range in March and April, ultimately falling out of coach JJ Redick’s rotation in the playoffs.

LaRavia Opens Up About Struggles

Speaking to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, Jake LaRavia discussed his struggles last season.

LaRavia opened up about having mental lapses during the final two months of the campaign and how he handled playing poorly.

“I hit a mental lapse last season and I wasn’t able to shake back from it,” LaRavia said. “And as a professional athlete, that can happen, but when you play on this stage, that can’t happen.”

The Wake Forest product added that his inconsistencies motivated him to be better and put in the work this summer.

“The one thing that kind of changed for me this year was focusing more on the input rather than the output,” he continued. “So not really focused on my makes or my misses, but am I doing everything in my control to give myself the best opportunity to make the shot?”

So far this preseason, LaRavia is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s shooting the lights out at 63.6 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from 3-point range.

LaRavia is also fighting for a spot in the starting lineup. The Los Angeles Lakers have an open slot at power forward, with LaRavia competing against Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle.

Redick Praises LaRavia

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s preseason win over the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Jake LaRavia’s improved jump shot.

LaRavia was already a solid perimeter shooter, but he made some changes to his mechanics after struggling late last season.

“I think Jake had a really nice base and foundation to shoot with, so it wasn’t like he was completely revamping his shot,” Redick said via Lakers Nation. “It was small tweaks and ultimately the tweaks don’t matter if they don’t give you confidence.”

“I feel like he’s shooting the ball with a lot of confidence right now and he feels confident in his shot,” the coach added. “A great summer shooting the ball. Has had a great training camp of practices shooting the ball and that’s carried over to games.”

The Lakers will need all the shooting they can this upcoming season, especially with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves drawing defenses.