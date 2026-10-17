Lakers Potentially Targeting Jaxson Hayes Reunion After Major Trade Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming up on an important deadline, with forward Dalton Knecht, the team’s first round pick in 2024, at the forefront of trade talks.

For months Knecht, 25, has been the Lakers top rumored trade candidate following a disappointing 2025-26 season, where the team watched Knecht’s production dip across the board.

Now with the preseason in the books and the unofficial deadline for teams to become roster compliant just hours away, the Lakers appear to be kicking things up a notch in their pursuit of finding a taker for Knecht.

Lakers Get Major Trade Update on Knecht

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers have gotten more aggressive in their push to trade Knecht, whose time in Los Angeles seems to be coming to an end.

“The Lakers have continued making recent trade calls in attempts to move Dalton Knecht instead of outright waiving him, with LA having communication with the Bucks, Bulls, and Jazz, among others, sources told @ClutchPoints. It’s become clear Knecht’s future isn’t with the Lakers,” Siegel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported this week that the Lakers held exploratory trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks involving big man Jericho Sims. But according to Siegel, the Bucks have resisted anything less than two second round picks in exchange for Sims, the 27-year-old former second round pick.

“I’m told the Lakers had approached the Bucks about a deal where they’d land Jericho Sims, but the Bucks had not been all that receptive to such a move with LA for just a single second-round pick,” Siegel reported. “Lakers are also still seeing if they can do a 2-for-1 trade to add another center.”

It has become clear that the Lakers are either going to find a trade for Knecht or, as a second resort, straight up waive him. The clear preference is to deal Knecht to another team, but Siegel isn’t forecasting a trade to get done.

“We will see if the Lakers can get any sort of deal done involving Knecht, but they’ve been trying to do so for months,” Siegel wrote. “Based on the way things have progressed and no real trade scenario emerging to this point, I would personally lean in the direction of no trade happening.”

What Could L.A. Extract From Chicago, Utah?

The Bulls have frequently come up in Lakers trade speculation. In July, The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that L.A. had some interest in exploring a deal for big man Jalen Smith, who has since become a staple in Lakers trade rumors. While the Bulls have a formidable big man rotation and could look to move Smith to pick up some assets, he may be outside of L.A.’s preferred price range.

Meanwhile, the Jazz appears to be a new team in Lakers trade rumors. Perhaps the Lakers are interested in Kyle Filipkowski, the 22-year-old rising star, or even — dare we say — a reunion with Jaxson Hayes?