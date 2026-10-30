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Grizzlies’ Ty Jerome Injury Update Brings Last-Minute Concern vs. Ja Morant

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SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 26: Ty Jerome #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 26, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies want to put on a good show on Thursday night.

They’re in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers and their former point guard, Ja Morant.

Morant is off to a great start in Portland, but the Grizzlies have had a stellar point guard start of their own by Ty Jerome.

Heading into Thursday night, there didn’t appear to be any issues, but about 30 minutes before tip-off, the Grizzlies released an update — Jerome is injured.

Ty Jerome Injury Update

Jerome was ruled questionable to play on Thursday night with just half an hour until tip-off.

The Grizzlies announced that he has back tightness.

Jerome hasn’t seemed to deal with an injury yet this season, so this may have come up as he warmed up for Thursday’s game.

Grizzlies’ Backup PG

The Grizzlies will have to turn to backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. for heavy minutes if Jerome can’t go.

Pippen got a lot of time last season as Jerome battled injuries. Jerome was limited to just 15 games in his first season with Memphis.

Jerome’s hot start to this season could be ruined in a hurry by injury, though, especially if it sets up another year like last season when Jerome could hardly ever get on the court.

Ty Jerome Stats

Jerome has been one of the best players in the NBA during the first week-plus of the season.

Through four games, he’s averaging 29.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 50.6% from the floor, 37.0% from 3-point range and 87.9% from the foul line.

Jerome opened the season with a 45-point game, and that’s when it was clear Memphis could have a seriously unexpected leader playing point guard for them.

The last thing these upstart Grizzlies need is a Jerome injury.

It’s encouraging that they didn’t immediately rule him out for the late night start in Portland, but a late addition as questionable isn’t a good sign.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Grizzlies’ Ty Jerome Injury Update Brings Last-Minute Concern vs. Ja Morant

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