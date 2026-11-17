The Miami Heat lost Bam Adebayo for the remainder of Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after the All-Star center developed right hip tightness.

Adebayo did not return after halftime at Kaseya Center. Miami initially listed him as questionable before ruling him out during the fourth quarter.

The 29-year-old played just 15 minutes, 31 seconds, finishing with four points, one rebound, two assists and two steals. He shot 1-for-3 from the field and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line.

His early exit forced coach Erik Spoelstra to make a significant adjustment to Miami’s frontcourt as the Heat attempted to extend their four-game winning streak.

Andrew Wiggins started the second half in Adebayo’s place, with Giannis Antetokounmpo moving to center.

Bam Adebayo Injury Forces Heat to Adjust Against Rockets

Adebayo’s injury interrupted a promising stretch for the veteran center.

He entered Monday averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals this season.

After struggling to find his offensive rhythm early in the season, Adebayo had recently looked more comfortable playing alongside Antetokounmpo.

He scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday before contributing to Saturday’s victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Those performances offered encouraging signs for Miami, which had recovered from a 0-4 start to win seven of its next nine games.

Now, the Heat must determine whether Adebayo’s hip problem will require additional recovery time.

The team has not announced a diagnosis beyond right hip tightness or established a timetable for his return.

His availability for Wednesday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks remains uncertain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Over at Center Without Adebayo

Adebayo’s absence creates problems beyond replacing his offensive production.

The three-time All-Star remains central to Miami’s defensive identity, providing rim protection, rebounding and the versatility to guard multiple positions.

Spoelstra responded by shifting Antetokounmpo to center and inserting Wiggins into the lineup.

Antetokounmpo had recorded 20 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks through approximately 29 minutes when Adebayo’s absence was confirmed.

Wiggins provided another scoring option, making three of five 3-point attempts while helping Miami maintain its lead.

The lineup adjustment gives Spoelstra additional perimeter versatility, although losing Adebayo changes the team’s defensive assignments and frontcourt rotation.

Miami was already playing without Pelle Larsson, who missed his third consecutive game because of illness.

Larsson told reporters before Monday’s game that he expects to return Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Adebayo’s situation is less clear.

The Heat will need to assess how his hip responds before determining whether he can play against the Bucks.

For now, Miami has lost one of its most important players during a stretch when its revamped roster was beginning to find consistency.

The immediate concern is whether Monday’s early exit will develop into a longer absence.