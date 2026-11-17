Pelle Larsson has missed three consecutive games with an illness, but the Miami Heat guard believes his return is close.

Speaking to reporters before Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets, Larsson said he expects to play Wednesday when Miami hosts the Milwaukee Bucks.

The update came after Larsson completed a pregame workout designed to test his recovery.

“I just caught a cold in Utah,” Larsson said, according to The Athletic. “Just bad luck.”

Larsson has been sidelined since becoming ill during Miami’s road trip. However, the 25-year-old believes he has avoided the complications that prolonged a similar illness during the preseason.

Pelle Larsson Reveals Expected Heat Return Date

Larsson missed several preseason games because of an illness but recovered in time for Miami’s regular-season opener against Minnesota on Oct. 21.

He told reporters Monday that his current illness has been less severe.

“The other one was worse because I tried to come back too early,” Larsson said.

“This one, I just had a cold and a sore throat, so just trying to wait for that to go away and now I’m back, up and running.”

Larsson’s expected return would give Miami back one of its most versatile perimeter players.

Through 11 games this season, the Swedish guard is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.

He’s shooting 46.8% from the field and a career-best 46.9% from 3-point range.

His outside shooting has improved considerably from last season, when he connected on 32.3% of his 3-point attempts.

Larsson has also provided dependable ballhandling and defensive activity within Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

Still, Miami has not officially cleared him for Wednesday’s matchup.

Before Monday’s game, Spoelstra said Larsson needed another workout before the team could determine his readiness.

“Making progress,” Spoelstra told reporters. “He’s going to get a real good workout today, and we’ll see how he responds tomorrow.”

Erik Spoelstra Praises Myron Gardner During Larsson’s Absence

With Larsson unavailable, Myron Gardner has stepped into Miami’s starting lineup.

The opportunity has allowed Gardner to showcase the relentless defensive effort that earned Spoelstra’s trust.

Asked about Gardner’s contributions, the Heat coach praised his energy and preparation.

“He’s constant energy,” Spoelstra said. “It’s not something that he has to summon up. I mean, that’s who he is to his core.”

Spoelstra added that Gardner brings the same intensity to practices and other team activities.

“And this group needs that,” he said.

Gardner’s emergence has helped Miami manage Larsson’s absence without rushing his recovery.

However, Larsson’s improved shooting and playmaking give the Heat another option once he is healthy.

His return could also give Spoelstra more flexibility with his starting lineup and bench rotations.

For now, Larsson’s focus remains on responding well to Monday’s workout and completing his recovery.

After three games on the sidelines, he is hopeful that Wednesday will mark his return.