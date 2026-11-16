Miami Heat Release Injury Report for Houston Rockets Game on Nov. 16

After starting the season 0-4, the Miami Heat are 7-2 in their last nine games and have won four in a row.

The Heat are back in action on Monday, welcoming the Houston Rockets to the Kaseya Center. The Rockets enter the game also on a 4-game winning streak, though they have a better record of 11-3.

It’s also the third game of a five-game homestand for the Heat. The Rockets will be their toughest test to date.

Miami Heat Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets

On Sunday, the Miami Heat released their injury report for their game against the Houston Rockets. They have three players on the report, but only two players are injured.

Pelle Larsson is questionable, while Vladislav Goldin has been ruled out. Klay Thompson is also on the injury report, but he’s listed as available.

Thompson is nursing a sprained left ankle suffered on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. He tweaked the ankle after making a game-saving block late in the win in Utah. He missed the win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday but was cleared to play the next day against the Detroit Pistons.

Larsson is in danger of missing his third straight game. He missed the games against the Cavs and the Pistons because of an illness. He will be re-evaluated before tip-off and could get upgraded to available.

But if Larsson is unable to play, Myron Gardner is expected to take his place in the starting lineup. Gardner has started in back-to-back games during Larsson’s absence. Andrew Wiggins, whom Larsson initially replaced in the starting lineup, will continue coming off the bench.

As for Goldin, he is just inactive due to his status as a two-way contract player. He has a limited number of appearances for the Heat this season.

Heat vs. Rockets Preview

The Miami Heat are slowly finding their rhythm after a rough start to the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to play at an MVP level, while Bam Adebayo is starting to figure out how to be effective alongside the two-time MVP.

Klay Thompson has also found his shooting touch after starting the season cold. Pelle Larsson has made an impact after replacing Andrew Wiggins in the starting lineup, while Davion Mitchell has turned into one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Mitchell is averaging 10.1 assists per game in the last nine contests.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets have already established themselves as one of the potential contenders to win the West. The return of Fred VanVleet has energized the team, and Kevin Durant has yet to have a really good season.