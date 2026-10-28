Former NBA Sharpshooter Faces Renewed Scrutiny As Controversial Game Footage Resurfaces

The former NBA sharpshooter Malik Beasley’s gambling case has taken another fascinating turn, with old game footage resurfacing and attracting attention across social media. The former Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter is facing renewed scrutiny after content creator Mike Daddino revisited a March 10, 2024, matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Daddino examined the game following reports about Beasley’s anticipated guilty plea, focusing on allegations involving the player’s rebounding total. According to Daddino’s account of the indictment, Beasley had communicated that he would exceed expectations on rebounds. The betting line was 3.5 rebounds, meaning four were needed for the over to cash.

In honor of Malik Beasley pleading guilty to gambling today https://t.co/MnqegqgODB — MD (@mike_daddino) October 27, 2026

With approximately one minute remaining in the third quarter, Beasley collected his third rebound. What followed made Daddino’s breakdown particularly entertaining, although the allegations surrounding the game are serious.

“With four minutes left, Beasley still needs that rebound but he just can’t get it,” Daddino said. “But remember, he’s willing to do anything. He’s willing to box out Giannis to get the rebound. He’s calling out switches and sh**. He’s not guarding anybody, man. He still can’t get the rebound.”

Daddino’s narration makes the footage compelling viewing. He points to Beasley’s positioning, movement and apparent urgency while attempting to secure another rebound. However, those observations alone cannot establish what Beasley intended during individual possessions.

Malik Beasley’s Final Rebound Draws Attention

The closing seconds provided the most memorable portion of the breakdown. With approximately 12 seconds remaining, Beasley sprinted down the floor without securing the rebound. Daddino also highlighted an interaction in which Damian Lillard appeared to direct Beasley toward the inbound position.

“So now there’s eight seconds left and he still needs that rebound,” Daddino said. “Seven-point game, here’s Beasley right here guarding the ball and he’s going to get the biggest legacy cover of his f***ing life.”

According to the footage Daddino reviewed, Beasley finally grabbed his fourth rebound with approximately two seconds remaining, clearing the 3.5 line.

One viewer joked about Beasley’s apparent relief, writing, “He wanted to throw the ball in the air 😂😂😂😂😂😂” There is something remarkable about watching a player-prop outcome come down to the final seconds, particularly when that game is subsequently discussed in connection with gambling allegations.

Even alleged advance knowledge does not eliminate the uncertainty surrounding an individual basketball statistic. That is what makes Daddino’s breakdown so striking. The footage is worth examining, but viewers should distinguish between what the video shows, what prosecutors allege and what has been legally established.

It is genuinely difficult to understand what could lead an NBA player to go down this road. When someone reaches the highest level of professional basketball and earns millions of dollars playing the game they love, it feels like they have already hit the biggest parlay imaginable.

Traveling around the country, competing alongside teammates, playing in front of thousands of fans and getting paid handsomely to do it is a dream millions of people will never experience. Yet somehow, even that kind of opportunity can apparently become something a person is willing to risk.

That is what makes the allegations surrounding Beasley so disappointing. There is something incredibly sad about the possibility of throwing away a career that so many people would give anything to have. The money, the friendships, the competition and the privilege of calling yourself an NBA player should mean something.

Nobody outside the situation can fully understand what motivates these decisions, but it is a reminder that having everything financially does not necessarily mean someone recognizes everything they have. Sometimes, the biggest gamble is risking a life that already feels like a winning ticket.

What’s next for former Bucks & Pistons starter Malik Beasley?

Beasley’s next major step is his expected guilty plea on December 9, with his potential punishment and NBA future still uncertain.

However, there is still reason to hope his story does not end here. Beasley is only 29 years old, and while the consequences of his alleged actions could be significant, one chapter does not have to define the rest of someone’s life.

He still has an opportunity to take accountability, learn from his mistakes and become a better person through this experience. Basketball may never look the same for him again, but there is a much bigger game to be played in life. Hopefully, Beasley finds a way to win that one.