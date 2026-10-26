Thunder Coach Reveals How Team Is Responding to Jalen Williams Injury

Jalen Williams went into the 2026-27 season seeking to rebound for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Williams, 25, fought through multiple hamstring injuries last season. This led to the All-NBA wing playing a career-low 33 games a season ago.
In a tragic turn of events, the dynamic 6’5″ talent left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. This came at the 1:14 mark of the fourth quarter when Williams took an awkward fall to the court after attempting a shot at the rim. The weight of his body came down on his lower leg, resulting in a gruesome injury that required him to come off the court in a stretcher.
Oklahoma City won the game, but the loss of Williams will stick with the team. Read more below on what head coach Mark Daigneault had to say about the Thunder’s current response to the injury following the game.
Daigneault Speaks on Thunder’s Response to Crushing Moment
The 2024 NBA Coach of the Year has seen a lot since taking over as OKC’s head coach in 2020. This is perhaps the toughest break of his tenure, especially considering what Williams has overcame in the last 18 months.
The 41-year-old Daigneault was very candid following the game in regards to the response from the team (Brandon Rahbar).
How Thunder Rebound From Crushing Loss
Oklahoma City has a quick turnaround after Sunday night, as they take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.
There are areas beyond how the Thunder respond mentally as well. Daigneault must select a new member of the starting lineup moving forward.
Among the candidates are Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, and Alex Caruso. McCain carries the advantage of being the best scorer of the bunch. The Duke product would fit seamlessly alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and would unleash major three-point shooting upside. Williams is a solid veteran that doesn’t need the ball at a high volume and who also defends at a quality level.
Caruso is the candidate that might make the most sense overall. The third-year Thunder standout is a quality three-point shooter, anything but ball-dominant, and is the best defender of the three. All three will likely see an uptick in playing time regardless of Daigneault’s decision. There’s also potential for rookie Bennett Stirtz to see more action as well.
While the situation isn’t ideal for the Thunder, they still have the DNA of champions. Don’t discount this group quite yet, particularly under the watchful eye of Daigneault.
Thunder Coach Reveals How Team Is Responding to Jalen Williams Injury