Thunder Coach Reveals How Team Is Responding to Jalen Williams Injury

Jalen Williams went into the 2026-27 season seeking to rebound for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williams, 25, fought through multiple hamstring injuries last season. This led to the All-NBA wing playing a career-low 33 games a season ago.

In a tragic turn of events, the dynamic 6’5″ talent left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. This came at the 1:14 mark of the fourth quarter when Williams took an awkward fall to the court after attempting a shot at the rim. The weight of his body came down on his lower leg, resulting in a gruesome injury that required him to come off the court in a stretcher.

Oklahoma City won the game, but the loss of Williams will stick with the team. Read more below on what head coach Mark Daigneault had to say about the Thunder’s current response to the injury following the game.

Daigneault Speaks on Thunder’s Response to Crushing Moment

The 2024 NBA Coach of the Year has seen a lot since taking over as OKC’s head coach in 2020. This is perhaps the toughest break of his tenure, especially considering what Williams has overcame in the last 18 months.

The 41-year-old Daigneault was very candid following the game in regards to the response from the team (Brandon Rahbar).

“Those are tough man. We’re not doing great. That’s tough on the guys. Not doing great”