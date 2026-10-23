Thunder’s Win Over Nuggets Has Charles Barkley Pointing to a Bigger Problem for NBA

The Oklahoma City Thunder gave Charles Barkley something to think about beyond another early-season victory. Following OKC’s 96-84 win over the Denver Nuggets, Barkley pointed toward a problem opponents will have to solve: This team can make winning miserable even when its best player struggles. That should interest Thunder fans more than any October celebration.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does not have to rescue every possession for Oklahoma City to control a game. The Thunder have other ways to apply pressure, from their defensive activity to their ability to create additional opportunities around the basket. Against Denver, Barkley saw a team that kept demanding more.

“They are relentless and deep,” Barkley said. “You are going to have to raise your level.”

Charles Barkley Calls Thunder the Team to Beat

Barkley acknowledged the limits of an early-season result while making his assessment clear. October basketball cannot settle the championship conversation. Still, he saw enough to identify Oklahoma City as the standard.

“Listen, it’s just one game, but this is the team to beat in the NBA,” Barkley said.

Plenty of teams look dangerous when their best scorer has everything working. Oklahoma City becomes a different problem when opponents cannot count on an uneven offensive night providing an escape route. Slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander is only one assignment on a much longer list.

Barkley called the Thunder the league’s best defensive team and pointed to their work over multiple seasons. His larger argument was about the collective, rather than one player carrying the evening. That depth gives Oklahoma City answers when its first option struggles.

Thunder’s Offensive Rebounding Adds Another Challenge

Barkley singled out Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein while explaining what separated the teams. He also argued that Nikola Jokic needed more help on the boards. His assessment of the decisive factor was straightforward.

“The difference in the game to me was offensive rebounds,” Barkley said.

Holmgren finished with 17 rebounds. For an opposing defense, that is exhausting basketball. Force a miss, fight through a possession and then watch Oklahoma City earn another chance. Those sequences can turn good defensive work into another trip spent chasing the same offense.

Two games cannot tell anyone how an entire season will unfold. However, the Thunder’s ability to win through different strengths makes this performance worth examining. They do not need every offensive possession to look pretty to make opponents uncomfortable.

That is why this victory offers something more useful than premature championship talk. Oklahoma City showed the value of having answers when its offense struggles. Make opponents defend multiple attempts while solving that defensive pressure, and Barkley’s warning starts making sense.