Even without franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic have quietly built serious momentum away from home and inside NBA Cup group play. On Friday night at Barclays Center, Orlando aims to extend a nine-game head-to-head winning streak over the Brooklyn Nets and move to 3-0 in East Group A action.

Orlando enters at 6-8 overall—including an impressive 5-3 mark on the road—after seeing a four-game winning streak snapped in Wednesday’s 121-116 home loss to Philadelphia, a game in which the Magic led by 17 points before the Sixers rallied late.

How Orlando’s Shorthanded Attack Matches Up Against Brooklyn’s Defense

The Orlando Magic have navigated most of the season without Banchero, who has missed the past 12 games with a right high ankle sprain and remains without a concrete return date. Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury management), rookie Noah Penda (partially torn right hamstring), and Izaiyah Nelson (left ankle recovery) are also sidelined for Friday’s contest.

Those absences have left Orlando averaging 109.4 points per game (26th in the NBA), yet tonight’s matchup offers a prime opportunity for the offense to break out. Brooklyn enters allowing 119.2 points per game (25th in the league) on 47.7% opponent shooting, creating clear driving and passing lanes for Franz Wagner. Averaging 24.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 8.5 assists—including three straight games with at least nine assists—Wagner has consistently picked apart switching defenses while operating as Orlando’s primary initiator.

Perimeter spacing should also favor the visitors. Shooting guard Desmond Bane is knocking down 4.1 three-pointers per game—third-most in the NBA—while averaging 18.5 points, complemented by Tristan da Silva’s 3.3 triples per outing. Against a Nets defense that surrenders 14.6 made threes per game, Orlando’s shooters should find clean looks whenever Brooklyn collapses on Wagner or third-year guard Anthony Black (16.5 points, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals). Inside, Wendell Carter Jr. (13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds) faces a Brooklyn frontcourt that ranks 25th in rebounding (41.3 per game) and gets outrebounded on the glass, setting up second-chance opportunities for the Magic.

Where Brooklyn Can Challenge Orlando’s Perimeter and Paint

While the Orlando Magic have won four of their past five games overall, the Brooklyn Nets (3-11) are trying to snap out of a slide that has seen them drop 11 of their past 14 contests and fall to 1-5 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn has not beaten Orlando since December 2023, and its path to ending that drought hinges on exploiting the Magic’s perimeter defense.

Orlando holds opponents to 112.8 points per game (13th in the NBA), yet teams are shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc against them. That directly plays into the hands of Brooklyn forward Michael Porter Jr., who averages 20.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while hitting 3.2 three-pointers per game, alongside rookie guard Nolan Traore (13.5 points on 51.9% field-goal and 42.0% three-point shooting).

In the frontcourt, Julius Randle (20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists) will test Orlando’s physicality around the rim, while backup center Moritz Wagner—Franz Wagner’s older brother—brings floor-stretching punch off the bench at 10.4 points per game on 63.0% three-point shooting. Forward Grant Nelson (hamstring) is Brooklyn’s lone absentee.

What Will Decide Friday’s NBA Cup Showdown

Ball security and perimeter containment sit at the center of tonight’s matchup. If the Orlando Magic protect the ball against a Nets defense that forces mistakes, limit Porter Jr.’s clean catch-and-shoot looks, and let Carter Jr. control the offensive glass, Orlando will put itself in strong position to extend its head-to-head streak to 10 straight and take control of East Group A. Conversely, if Brooklyn turns three-point volume into an early lead and forces Orlando’s 26th-ranked scoring offense to play from behind, the Nets will have a real chance to snap their home skid.