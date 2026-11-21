Franz Wagner has hit big shots before, but none landed quite like this one. Wagner scored 35 points and hit a contested jumper with under three seconds left Friday night to give the Orlando Magic a 113-111 NBA Cup win over the Brooklyn Nets. It was also the first time he had faced his older brother, Brooklyn’s Moritz Wagner, in an official NBA game, which made the Franz Wagner game-winner an unforgettable one.

Franz Wagner Game-Winner Caps a 35-Point Night in Brooklyn

With the score tied, the Nets threw two defenders at Wagner. Noah Clowney stayed in front of him and Julius Randle came over to help, and Wagner stepped back and buried the jumper anyway. Brooklyn called a timeout, but Randle’s 28-foot three-pointer missed as time expired.

Wagner finished with 35 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Paolo Banchero was out with a right high ankle sprain, and Wagner proved an equally unforgiving replacement. Banchero beat the Nets last January with an overtime buzzer-beater in the same building.

The Nets earned the finish. They overcame an early 13-point deficit and led in the fourth quarter, and rookie Danny Wolf added 20 points.

The First Time Wagner Brothers Faced Each Other

Moritz signed a two-year, $19 million deal with Brooklyn in free agency this summer after five seasons alongside Franz in Orlando. Franz is four years younger, and the two had never matched up in a game that counted. Franz made two free throws early in the second quarter after Moritz fouled him. Their proud parents looked on from the stands.

The Wagners are the 16th NBA sibling duo to play either with or against each other.

What the Brothers Said

Moritz didn’t sugarcoat it. “It’s one of the more conflicting games I’ve ever been a part of,” he said, adding that he cared about winning, not the matchup, and that the loss hurt. He said the first half was especially hard and that he was very anxious. He’s glad the first meeting is done.

Franz kept it lighter. “It was super weird, honestly,” he said, noting that he’d played with Moritz his whole NBA career. But, he added, it’s a blessing to share the court with family.

Magic Stay Perfect in Cup Play

Orlando improved to 3-0 in Emirates NBA Cup East Group A play. The Nets lost their fourth straight, in a game the Franz Wagner game-winner decided.

For the brothers, the usual sibling support turned into competition for one night. Franz got the last shot and the win. Moritz got an honest admission that it stung.