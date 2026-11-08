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Jalen Carter Delivers JJ McCarthy Compliment Before Eagles-Giants

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Arizona Cardinals v New York Giants
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 04: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants looks on during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The numbers might be underwhelming this season, but the New York Giants aren’t going to downplay Jalen Carter and the Philadelphia Eagles’ pass-rushing unit.

If JJ McCarthy and the Giants want to keep the ball rolling with their NFC East lead, they have to keep Carter in check.

As Carter gets prepared for the division rivalry, he shared some thoughts on McCarthy after the Eagles’ final practice session of the week.

Jalen Carter Delivers JJ McCarthy Compliment Before Eagles-Giants

New Orleans Saints v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

McCarthy’s NFL career is still very young and it has had its ups and downs, but that doesn’t mean much to Carter. He doesn’t overlook the Giants’ passer.

“He’s a dog, man,” Carter told reporters.

“I’ve been watching him for a minute. He’s over there doing his thing. You know, got his opportunity. He’s taking fully, man. Great quarterback. You know, we just got to do our best to stop him.”

New Orleans Saints v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants catches a snap against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Obviously, Carter isn’t going to offer a deep dive into how the Eagles are going to slow McCarthy down, but the defensive tackle stated that “awareness” will be key to keeping McCarthy from stunning the Eagles’ defense.

Carter paid some respect to the “guy that’s in front” of him. Knowing the Giants are going to bring some extra heat to the veteran defensive tackle, that’s what Carter is focused on first and foremost.

JJ McCarthy’s Giants Run

New York Giants v Houston Texans
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants warms up during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Following an injury to Jaxson Dart early on, the Giants didn’t want to give up on the season so early.

They like Jameis Winston, but as a vocal leader, who is a backup. With McCarthy struggling to win a starting spot with the Vikings, the Giants reached out for a value trade.

McCarthy has been with the Giants for three games now. He is 1-0 in his lone start. Overall, McCarthy has completed 31 passes with the Giants. He has totaled 495 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Sunday’s action against the Eagles marks the second start for McCarthy this year.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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