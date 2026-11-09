During the Philadelphia Eagles’ clash against the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 9, the rookie pass rusher Arvell Reese had social media buzzing over his hit on Eagles quarterback Joe Milton.

As Reese rushed for Milton, who dropped back for a pass, he went in untouched.

It was a play that the Giants obviously loved, while the Eagles had nobody to blame but themselves.

Reese’s reaction to the big hit was just another reason to make the Eagles feel salty about it.

Giants’ Arvell Reese Exposes Eagles’ Poor Protection With Telling Comment

“Man, I’m thinking the running back is gonna block me, but as soon as I see him leave, I’m like, oh, and I just went and did it. I’m like, man, it’s free. It’s a layup, you can’t miss it,” Reese told reporters with a smile after the game.

Right tackle Markel Bell had two pass rushers to block in front of him, while the running back Elijah Mitchell never looked to his right, where Reese was coming from. The running back was clearly there for protection, but he missed the assignment. The result? Milton was blown up by a sack he didn’t see coming. The quarterback fumbled the ball, and the Eagles lost possession while leading 8-6 early on in the second quarter.

Poor protection from the Eagles’ offense was really the story of the game. Milton threw for 34 passes and rushed nine times on Sunday. While he did a fine job on the ground, going for 64 yards as a runner, Milton was sacked seven times by the Giants.

In the end, the Eagles took on a 19-11 loss. The offense is still a very clear weak spot for the team, and a lot of that has to do with poor protection for the quarterback. Getting beat is one thing–but the Eagles were giving out “layups” on Sunday.