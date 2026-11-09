Eagles Could Make Coaching Change After Frustrating Giants Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense has done enough to keep them in games lately, but the offense continues to drag them down.

That was the story again during Sunday’s 19-11 loss to the division rival New York Giants.

Philadelphia managed just 220 yards and went 5 of 18 on third down. It was the Eagles’ seventh straight defeat.

It also dropped them to 2-7 — well behind the 5-2-1 Giants in the NFC East.

Sunday’s loss, however, could spark change. With the bye week here, head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t rule out shaking up his coaching staff following the loss, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Nick Sirianni Open to Eagles’ Staff Changes



During his postgame media availability, Sirianni was asked about there being a shakeup to his coaching staff.

He didn’t commit to anything, but he also didn’t rule out anything either.

“We’ll talk,” Sirianni told reporters. “Obviously, right now my job is to be there for our guys and to go watch the tape and go look through everything. I’ll do anything I can to help this team win football games. I’ll look at myself internally first and then go from there.

“My job is to coach the players and to coach the coaches, and anything I can do to help this team win games, we’ll do. Everything can always be on the table, but I don’t think you change just to change because that’s what your record says that — you’ve got to look at what’s really real and not react to anything else.”

That’s quite a noticeable shift from where he stood a week ago.

After a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, Sirianni said he was “not making any changes” with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion or quarterback Tanner McKee.

He didn’t stick with McKee for long either, turning to Joe Milton for his first NFL start against New York.

Milton (18-34, 169 yards passing, 64 yards rushing) pushed the ball downfield and made some plays with his legs. But he’s only been with the team for three weeks, and it showed.

The Eagles actually led the Giants 8-6 after the first quarter after Saquon Barkley scored from 3 yards out and Milton ran in the 2-point try.

However, Philadelphia didn’t score again until Jake Elliott’s 45-yard field goal with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Eagles Offense Has Gone Nowhere Under Sean Mannion



Sirianni gambled when he hired Mannion in January.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach had just two years of coaching experience and had never called plays in the NFL. He’s also the Eagles’ fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Nine games in, the experiment hasn’t worked.

The Eagles left Sunday ranked 30th in points per game (16.4), expected points added, and first downs per game (15.8), and they’re 28th in offensive efficiency.

They’ve also struggled after halftime in particular.

To be fair though, Mannion hasn’t had his full arsenal. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, right tackle Lane Johnson, and receiver DeVonta Smith have all missed a good chunk of the season.

Still, Sirianni made it clear the blame doesn’t stop with his play-caller.

“Obviously, none of us offensively have done a good enough job,” he said. “We’re not going to sit here as coaches — and it’s not Sean, it’s all of us and it starts with me.

“I think the correct question there to me is, ‘Do you think you’ve done a good enough job?’ Obviously, I haven’t done a good enough job. We all have things that we’ve got to get better at, and we’ve got to figure it out on offense.”

The shake-up might not be limited to the coaching staff either.

Tuesday’s trade deadline is fast approaching, and players on expiring deals like tight end Dallas Goedert, cornerback Riq Woolen, and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo are likely to draw interest around the league.