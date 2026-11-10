The Boston Celtics so far seem quite satisfied with their acquisition of Paul George from the Philadelphia 76ers.

While it’s still early in the process of the 2026-2027 NBA season, George continues to flash brilliance for the organization after the 36-year-old battled “washed” labels during his tenure in Philadelphia.

During the Celtics’ Sunday matchup on November 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks, George made franchise history for Boston.

Ex-76ers Star Paul George Made Celtics History Before Return To Philly

via Real App: Paul George is the oldest player in Celtics history to record 25+ PTS & 0 FTA.

So far this season, the Celtics have rolled out George for nine games.

With 30 minutes of action per night, George has been shooting 46.5% from the field and knocking down 43.5% of his threes.

The veteran wing is back to posting All-Star-caliber scoring with 20.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, George has produced 4.1 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Paul George’s Past With The 76ers

All parties were left disappointed in the end.

When George arrived in Philadelphia, he was coming off a five-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers, which included averages of 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

He got to the Sixers and started dealing with injury struggles. After two years, George had just 78 appearances under his belt. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

It’s clear that George has been a better fit with the Celtics as a No. 2 option next to Jayson Tatum. The Sixers will get a chance to see the Boston version of PG up close on Tuesday night, when the Celtics visit to the 76ers in South Philly.