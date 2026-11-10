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Ex-76ers Star Paul George Made Celtics History Before Return To Philly

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Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on November 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bucks 109-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics so far seem quite satisfied with their acquisition of Paul George from the Philadelphia 76ers.

While it’s still early in the process of the 2026-2027 NBA season, George continues to flash brilliance for the organization after the 36-year-old battled “washed” labels during his tenure in Philadelphia.

During the Celtics’ Sunday matchup on November 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks, George made franchise history for Boston.

Ex-76ers Star Paul George Made Celtics History Before Return To Philly

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics talks with teammates during the second half at TD Garden on October 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

via Real App: Paul George is the oldest player in Celtics history to record 25+ PTS & 0 FTA.

So far this season, the Celtics have rolled out George for nine games.

With 30 minutes of action per night, George has been shooting 46.5% from the field and knocking down 43.5% of his threes.

The veteran wing is back to posting All-Star-caliber scoring with 20.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, George has produced 4.1 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Paul George’s Past With The 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 06, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

All parties were left disappointed in the end.

When George arrived in Philadelphia, he was coming off a five-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers, which included averages of 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

He got to the Sixers and started dealing with injury struggles. After two years, George had just 78 appearances under his belt. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

It’s clear that George has been a better fit with the Celtics as a No. 2 option next to Jayson Tatum. The Sixers will get a chance to see the Boston version of PG up close on Tuesday night, when the Celtics visit to the 76ers in South Philly.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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