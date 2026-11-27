When you play the new-look Miami Heat, it’s not difficult to tell who the head of the snake is. Just like playing the Milwaukee Bucks over the years, the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the league have to pay extra attention to Giannis Antetokounmpo when facing the Heat.

At this stage of his career, Antetokounmpo is still very much dominant when he’s able to stay healthy and on the court.

While the Heat did have an injury scare with him recently, considering giving him the night off in South Philly on Wednesday, Miami ultimately cleared the Greek Freak for action.

Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers had their hands tied. There isn’t a single backup big man the 76ers can throw at Giannis to play against for 30-plus minutes. It takes a group effort, which LeBron James loved to see.

LeBron James Gives Praise To Multiple Sixers For Effort vs Giannis

“You only can do so much versus Giannis,” James told reporters.

“Obviously, he’s gonna attack you throughout wherever minutes that he plays. He’s gonna attack you downhill, but we just try to keep bodies in front of him, give him extra bodies, give him extra help.”

The help included Jabari Walker, Dean Wade, and Dominick Barlow.

“I think [Jabari Walker] did a great job,” James said. “I thought Dean did a great job. Obviously, you know [Dominick Barlow] did a great job as well. We just all try to be like help behind them, communicating, loading the ball, a couple of bodies not just the one that was guarding him.”

James then went on to praise Giannis Antetokounmpo beyond his Wednesday performance.

“Giannis is great. He’s going to do what he does, you can never stop a great player, but hopefully, you can keep him off balance every now and then, and make it a little tough on them. I thought we did a great job there.”

Antetokounmpo checked in for 36 minutes in South Philly on Wednesday. He had a solid scoring outing, posting 32 points. While the veteran forward posted a double-double and had a strong performance, the 76ers did enough to keep a strong enough lead to take down the Heat 111-104.