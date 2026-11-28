With a dominant win over the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers have advanced to the NBA Cup knockout round.

Since night one of their back-to-back set was an NBA Cup game, the Sixers decided to roll out all of their healthy starters against the Pacers. James is going to get the night off in Houston on Saturday, as he’ll rest after leading the Sixers to a big win to move on in the tournament.

LeBron James Addresses The Knockout Stage

“I mean, we’re in it. I mean, this is what this season is about and everyone knows about the cup games and they all know the importance of it and trying to play for something,” James told reporters in Indiana.

“So I’ve been a part of it before and trying to seize the opportunity and how it is here.”

For James, this is the third time getting to the knockout round. When he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, James not only made it out of the group stage, but he led the Lakers to an NBA Cup victory.

Now, he’s trying to do the same with the Sixers.

On Friday, James checked in for 27 minutes. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, and produced 21 points. He also came down with seven rebounds, produced six assists, and blocked one shot.

What’s Next For The Sixers?

Next week, the 76ers are going to pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday, December 4, the 76ers take on the Hawks for the first time this season. The winner moves on to play the winner of Celtics-Pistons. Loser is out.

The Sixers and the Hawks will tip off at 7 PM ET on December 4.