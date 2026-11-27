The Philadelphia 76ers are going to head into their NBA Cup action against the Indiana Pacers without their star forward, Jaylen Brown, in the mix.

According to the injury report, the Sixers have ruled out Brown as early as Thursday night. They set his injury designation at “hamstring injury management.”

While clearly re-aggravating his setback is an unfortunate scenario for Brown, the good news is that the Sixers star’s MRI might’ve come back clean.

After the Sixers took care of business against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the head coach Nick Nurse stated that Brown would get imaging done. There doesn’t seem to be a new diagnosis at this time.

Lately, Brown’s been dealing with a hamstring strain.

Jaylen Brown’s Season With The Sixers

Brown is facing his second setback with the team.

When the Sixers ruled out Brown for the first time against the New York Knicks on October 30, Brown was dealing with a knee injury. It didn’t come with multiple absences.

The 76ers had Brown on the court for the following nine games. During the November 16 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Brown left the game slightly early.

The Sixers ruled out Brown for the next two games. He returned to the court for 29 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. When the Sixers hosted the Heat on November 25, Brown appeared in 16 minutes during the first half.

The star forward shot 2-for-8 from the field to produce six points. He also dished out one assist and came down with one rebound before being ruled out before the second half started.

For the time being, Jaylen Brown is moving forward as day-to-day for the Sixers. They will face the Indiana Pacers on Friday for their final NBA Cup group game.