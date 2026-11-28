LeBron James’ name has become synonymous with the sport of basketball. He’s experienced virtually everything there is to experience the NBA has to offer. So, when a well-respected member of the NBA community admits James wasn’t able to immediately adjust to a situation, eyebrows collectively head North.

As of the end of the day on Friday, November 27th, 2026, James had played in regular-season game No. 1,638 of his career. But only 16 of these games have been played as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. But in his historic, season No. 24, James has presumably seen it all and done it all.

Nick Nurse Reveals LeBron James Adjustment Period With 7e6rs

If you ask Nick Nurse, head coach of the 76ers, James actually didn’t immediately adapt to his new environment in Philadelphia. According to Nurse, following a 111-87, 76ers victory over the Indiana Pacers, Nurse revealed something surprising about James’ approach at the beginning of this season.

“He certainly came in and didn’t seem very comfortable or aggressive. But I think now he’s certainly aggressive,” Nurse said.

Nurse pretty casually admits James was not comfortable or aggressive upon arriving in Philadelphia. This may seem like a throw-away comment that most fans won’t dig into, but this is surprising considering the player Nurse is talking about.

Nurse would elaborate, adding nothing but positive comments, speaking specifically on James’ ability and willingness to let it fly from 3-point range.

“I think he gets in rhythms in different times of the year…The way he’s shooting now, I wish he’d shoot more of them. Even the ones he missed were in and out tonight, right? He’s put a lot of threes in his career, and he’s in a really good groove right now. It just adds another thing to his offense and our offense,” Nurse said.

James’ Dominance Continues Even at 41

During Friday night’s win, James poured in 21 points. This brings his current streak of 20-point games to five. It also brings his total of 20-point games since turning 40 to 74. As per ESPN Insights on X (@ESPNInsights), James’ 74, 20-point performances since turning 40 is seven more than all other 40 year old’s in NBA history — combined.

His total stat-line against the Pacers included seven rebounds, six assists, and one block. To Nurse’s point, James finished 3-for-6 from 3-point range in this one. In his previous game, a 111-104 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat, James posted his first triple-double with the 76ers. He had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 35 minutes played. He also went 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

The 76ers are now 16-4 on the young season, boasting an impressive 8-1 road-record. They hold the best record in the Eastern Conference and are currently tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the league.

As James has expressed throughout this season, his primary objective is winning. He’s looking to add another Larry O’ Brien Trophy to his historic career. And if he’s able to lead the 76ers to an NBA title this year, he’d also became the first player in NBA history to win a title with four different teams.