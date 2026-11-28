The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that several of their best players, including LeBron James, will not play on Saturday night.

The Sixers take on the Houston Rockets in a road game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game is going to be tough for Philadelphia to win, as they will be without three of their best players.

LeBron James & Joel Embiid Ruled Out of Rockets Game

We already knew that Jaylen Brown would be out for the Rockets game on Saturday. Unfortunately, though, James and Embiid will also be joining their teammate on the sidelines, as Philadelphia will be missing three of their top players against Houston.

“Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) and LeBron James (low back/sciatica management) are both out for tomorrow’s game against Houston, a league source tells me. Jaylen Brown (left hamstring injury management) has already been ruled out Sixers will be shorthanded tomorrow,” wrote Sixers reporter Kris Rhim on X.

Sixers Are Heavy Underdogs

With the news that James, Embiid, and Brown are all out against the Rockets, the team is now a +12.5-point underdog against the Rockets, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Sixers are coming off a 111-87 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night to clinch Group B in the NBA Cup. However, while they won that game impressively, the team will likely be sacrificing Saturday’s game against the Rockets, which is going to be difficult to win now, given that the Sixers will be playing shorthanded against Houston.

That’s not to say that Philadelphia can’t pull off an upset, as the three stars missing the game means that other Sixers players will get more playing time and, therefore, an opportunity to shine.

But when you consider how dangerous the Rockets are, you can see why the oddsmakers are bearish on the Sixers’ chances of winning this game.

Regardless of how Saturday’s game against Houston goes, however, the Sixers are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference right now, holding an impressive 16-4 record as the team looks to win the NBA Championship in James’s first season playing for this stacked Sixers team.