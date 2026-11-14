Ex-76ers Fan Favorite Has 2-Word Message After Big G League Showing

Former Philadelphia 76ers prospect Ricky Council IV recently put together an impressive performance in the NBA G League.

It was the kind of showing that left the forward confident enough to take to social media to send a message to his following, teasing a comeback of some sort.

“We back💥,” Council wrote in response to the Osceola Magic’s social media post about his recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Hustle.

In the recent action, Council dropped 24 points and came down with a career-high 12 rebounds. He showed off his shooting range by knocking down four of his shots from three.

Ricky Council’s NBA Career

Before he ended up playing in Florida with a G League squad, Council’s pro career started with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coming out of Arkansas, Council went undrafted, but signed a two-way contract with the Sixers in 2023.

During his rookie season, Council appeared in 32 games off the bench. He shot 48.2% from the field, hitting on 37.5% of his threes, to produce 5.4 points per game.

Late in his rookie season, Council signed a standard deal with the Sixers. That got him a shot to prove his worth during his sophomore effort. Council appeared in 73 games, picking up 12 starts, with 17.1 minutes per game.

Council shot 38.2% from the field, producing 7.3 points per game, and came down with 2.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers didn’t have a long-term spot for Council. As a result, they waived him during the 2025 offseason. Although Council was expected to pick up with the Brooklyn Nets, a setback prevented him from going there. He attempted to play through it with Houston’s G League squad, but he only made a handful of appearances last year.

This season, Council is feeling confident again. He started three games with the Magic’s G League squad, putting up 12.7 points per game, along with coming down with 6.7 rebounds per game.