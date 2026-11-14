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Ex-76ers Fan Favorite Has 2-Word Message After Big G League Showing

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 31: Ricky Council IV #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles during warmups before a game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia 76ers prospect Ricky Council IV recently put together an impressive performance in the NBA G League.

It was the kind of showing that left the forward confident enough to take to social media to send a message to his following, teasing a comeback of some sort.

“We back💥,” Council wrote in response to the Osceola Magic’s social media post about his recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Hustle.

In the recent action, Council dropped 24 points and came down with a career-high 12 rebounds. He showed off his shooting range by knocking down four of his shots from three.

Ricky Council’s NBA Career

Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 31: Ricky Council IV #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a called foul during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before he ended up playing in Florida with a G League squad, Council’s pro career started with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coming out of Arkansas, Council went undrafted, but signed a two-way contract with the Sixers in 2023.

During his rookie season, Council appeared in 32 games off the bench. He shot 48.2% from the field, hitting on 37.5% of his threes, to produce 5.4 points per game.

Late in his rookie season, Council signed a standard deal with the Sixers. That got him a shot to prove his worth during his sophomore effort. Council appeared in 73 games, picking up 12 starts, with 17.1 minutes per game.

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 28: Ricky Council IV #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a three-pointer during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Council shot 38.2% from the field, producing 7.3 points per game, and came down with 2.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers didn’t have a long-term spot for Council. As a result, they waived him during the 2025 offseason. Although Council was expected to pick up with the Brooklyn Nets, a setback prevented him from going there. He attempted to play through it with Houston’s G League squad, but he only made a handful of appearances last year.

This season, Council is feeling confident again. He started three games with the Magic’s G League squad, putting up 12.7 points per game, along with coming down with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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