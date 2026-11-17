The Phoenix Suns drafted Devin Booker in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. He has been the franchise player ever since he stepped on the floor. For years, he has been the team’s best player. Only when Kevin Durant was traded to the team was that not the case.

Booker is now 30 years old and starting to approach a different point in his career. Right now, Phoenix is 11th in the Western Conference standings. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see Booker go to a team that has a much better chance of winning something this year.

Trade Proposal Sees Suns Part Ways with Devin Booker

Here is the full trade proposal:

Toronto Raptors receive: Devin Booker, Luke Kennard (trade eligible Dec. 15)

Phoenix Suns receive: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick swap

This would pair Booker with Kawhi Leonard, although Leonard is currently injured. Still, the Raptors have aspirations to win a championship this year. The current Suns roster does not have the same ambition, especially with the issues at point guard and center.

Adding Quickley would fix those issues at the point guard position. Phoenix would also replenish some draft capital that they lost in the Bradley Beal and Durant trades. Right now, the Suns don’t own their own first-round pick until 2032. Making a trade like this would be strictly for the future draft capital.

Booker has never shown any indication that he wants to leave Phoenix. He seems to love living there and playing for the franchise. His stats have taken a slight dip this season, but he is still a very prolific scorer. He’s a great player who has the ability to still affect games in a major way.

Toronto sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, so they are looking to make a move that can increase their ceiling. Once Leonard gets healthy, this would be a smart move. However, this would be a desperate move for the Suns. They would be better off keeping Booker.

Phoenix Needs Help at the Center Position

If the Suns are desperate to make a move, they need to make one to give them a center. With the Mark Williams injury, Phoenix doesn’t have someone else who can step in and play a deep enough role to have a functional big man. That is their biggest issue.

Right now, the Suns have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the NBA. A lot of that is because they don’t have adequate rim protection. If they are able to get a center who can be functional, Phoenix might be able to get into the play-in conversation, as they were last year.

The Suns also need a point guard, but they seem not to want to start Collin Gillespie for some reason. That could be another position they decide to trade for, as well.