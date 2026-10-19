Phoenix Suns Add Former Lakers Big Man Right Before NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns reached the NBA postseason last year but were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now entering his second season as head coach, Jordan Ott has a solid group of players to work with, led by superstar Devin Booker.

However, at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, teams around the league had to finalize their 15-man rosters. The Suns decided to waive two players: two-way guard Koby Brea and big man CJ Huntley.

Those moves created an open roster spot for Phoenix to potentially explore the market after other teams waived players around the league.

Suns Add Former Lakers Big Man

Phoenix didn’t wait long to fill its final roster spot. They have officially claimed former Los Angeles Lakers big man and college basketball star Drew Timme off waivers from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Timme spent training camp and the preseason with Minnesota.

He’ll join the Suns on a two-way deal, allowing him to play at the NBA level while also spending time with the team’s G League affiliate, the Valley Suns.

Via Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype: “The Phoenix Suns have claimed Drew Timme off waivers, league sources told @hoopshype. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in two NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. Timme was in training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

The Phoenix Suns have claimed Drew Timme off waivers, league sources told @hoopshype. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in two NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. Timme was in training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves. https://t.co/53q6A1bYo2 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 19, 2026

Timme’s NBA Career

After an historic collegiate career at Gonzaga. Timme ultimately went undrafted amid concerns about whether his game would translate to the NBA.

Now 26, Timme made his NBA debut with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in nine games before joining the Los Angeles Lakers last season and playing in 27 games.

Through his first two NBA seasons, Timme has averaged 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.