The Phoenix Suns have been linked to Dejounte Murray, with Jalen Green‘s name repeatedly surfacing in trade speculation. But the front office apparently has a different plan.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Phoenix isn’t actively shopping Green or searching for a point guard despite questions about its backcourt.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook” on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Fischer challenged the notion that the Suns are preparing to make another significant roster change.

“Everything I’ve heard is that the Suns are not shopping Jalen Green, and that they are not really in need and in search of a point guard,” Fischer said.

The report comes as Phoenix attempts to build momentum following an uneven start to the season.

Suns Not Shopping Jalen Green Despite Dejounte Murray Rumors

Murray has emerged as a name to watch in trade discussions involving the New Orleans Pelicans.

Previous reports suggested Phoenix could explore moving Green to acquire a more traditional point guard alongside Devin Booker.

Fischer, however, offered a different assessment of the Suns’ immediate priorities.

“I am here to pour some cold water on Phoenix being the super active group right now,” Fischer said.

The insider emphasized that Green was not simply a contractual piece Phoenix accepted when it traded Kevin Durant to Houston.

He was someone the Suns specifically wanted in return.

“Jalen Green was someone the Suns identified that they wanted back in that return from Houston for Kevin Durant,” Fischer said.

He added that he hasn’t gotten the impression Phoenix intends to move Green anytime soon.

That doesn’t make Green untouchable. It does suggest the Suns are more committed to evaluating his partnership with Booker than recent trade speculation indicates.

Phoenix Wants to Evaluate Miles Bridges and Mark Williams

Fischer pointed to two other factors influencing Phoenix’s thinking.

Starting center Mark Williams remains sidelined, preventing the Suns from evaluating their preferred lineup at full strength.

Phoenix is also adjusting to Miles Bridges, whose arrival changed the team’s offensive dynamic.

Bridges offers more athleticism and interior scoring than Royce O’Neale, the starting forward he replaced.

That difference requires adjustments from Booker, Green and the rest of the rotation.

Fischer acknowledged that Green’s fit alongside Booker has raised questions since the Durant trade.

Still, the Suns apparently aren’t ready to abandon the combination.

Suns’ Nuggets Win Offers Reason for Patience

Phoenix provided an encouraging response Monday, defeating the Denver Nuggets 117-105 for its first road victory of the season.

Booker finished with 20 points and eight assists. Green added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Bridges also scored 16.

Seven Suns players reached double figures.

The victory improved Phoenix to 6-7 after the team’s 1-5 start.

The Suns have now won five of their last seven games entering Wednesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

An extended road stretch should provide another opportunity to assess the roster.

Fischer acknowledged that continued struggles could eventually force Phoenix to reconsider its approach.

For now, however, the Suns appear more interested in seeing what their current group can accomplish than pursuing a trade involving Green.