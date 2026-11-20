The Phoenix Suns have been linked to disgruntled New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray in recent weeks but are the reports rumor-based only?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says that the Suns have done due diligence, to some degree, on Murray with the report saying that Phoenix did ‘background work’ on the veteran point guard.

And while that sounds like the two teams may be laying the foundation for a trade, The Athletic’s Sam Amick followed up saying that there is “zero traction” in any talks between the Suns and Pelicans.

“As it stands, though, team sources on both sides, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, say nothing even remotely close to a deal is happening,” Amick said via BR. “Those team sources say there was a brief recent discussion between the two teams — five minutes in all — but zero traction in the talks.”

There is a growing sentiment around the league the Murray, who also carries a lucrative contract, has diminished value and that those numbers will only get worse as time ticks on.

This would make it that much more difficult for the Pelicans to move Murray in a straight up deal, making it more likely that interested teams would require New Orleans to attach draft capital to push any deal through.

That may prove to be too costly for the Pelicans, despite the Suns desperate need for a point guard it would appear that they wouldn’t be willing to do a deal without a pick involved.

With the trade deadline still months away, this story is far from over.