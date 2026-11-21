The Phoenix Suns are really the only team known to be showing notable interest in the New Orleans Pelicans guard, Dejounte Murray.

While it currently doesn’t seem like the Suns are in a heavy pursuit of the disgruntled New Orleans guard, it has been suggested that the Suns could use point guard help.

If the Suns don’t like any price point for Murray soon enough, then perhaps the Chicago Bulls can step in and help Phoenix out.

Tre Jones Trade Rumors

According to The Ringer’s Zach Lowe, there are teams out there looking at Jones. Without linking any actual names, it hasn’t been suggested that the Suns are one of those teams.

“Teams are already calling the Bulls about Tre Jones,” Lowe said on his podcast.

“I’d have to sit down and look at all the rosters to see who’s technically a backup and who’s not, but if he’s not the best backup point guard in the NBA, he’s very close. If they trade him, they’re gonna get real stuff.”

The Bulls are an obvious seller in the NBA. They have a mix of young cornerstones and clear veteran trade candidates.

Without any surprise starts to the 2026-2027 NBA season (4-11 record), the Bulls are likely on pace to play the role of a seller before the trade deadline in 2027.

If the Suns never circle back and find real traction with the Murray idea, Jones is an intriguing option.

Comparing Tre Jones & Dejounte Murray

Murray is the notable name because he’s got an All-Star nod under his belt over his 10-year NBA career.

Through stints with the Spurs, Pelicans, and the Hawks, Murray has averaged 15.5 points and 5.4 assists per game throughout his career.

However, Murray carries a $114 million contract. The Suns would have to match $32.7 million worth of salary this season–and still be on the hook for potentially $30.0 million with him next season.

Jones has seven seasons of experience, spending five years in San Antonio and three in Chicago.

Since joining the Bulls, Jones has averaged 13.1 points and 5.0 assists per game. He is a 55.2% shooter from the field and has knocked down 33.7% of his threes over 97 games with the Bulls. He has an $8.0 million salary for the season, along with a team option for the same cost next year.