Jalen Green has heard the trade rumors before. In Houston, they followed him through the ups and downs of his young career. Now, nine months into his first full season with the Phoenix Suns, the conversation has found him again.

This time, the speculation centers on a possible deal involving New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, who recently requested a trade.

Green, however, isn’t losing sleep over it.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s going to be noise regardless,” Green told The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “It’s always how my career has been, and what’s been going on in my career. It’s always been the same. I have no clue (why). It just is what it is. But at the end of the day, I play basketball.”

The 24-year-old guard has learned that trade speculation comes with the territory. His response suggests he has little interest in letting another round of rumors dictate his season.

Jalen Green Responds to Suns Trade Speculation

Green’s name resurfaced in trade discussions after Murray sought a move out of New Orleans.

According to Amick, the Suns and Pelicans recently held a brief conversation about a potential deal involving the two guards. However, the discussion lasted approximately five minutes and produced no meaningful progress.

Sources from both organizations indicated that nothing resembling an imminent agreement was developing.

For Green, the uncertainty hasn’t changed his approach.

“It’s the greatest job in the world to come out here and play a game you love, so I just focus on getting better and winning games,” he told The Athletic.

The Suns have reasons to explore their options. Their previous blockbuster trades involving Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal depleted much of their draft flexibility.

Green also carries a $36.2 million salary this season, making his contract comparable to Murray’s $32.7 million deal.

Still, the reported talks appear to be exploratory rather than evidence that Phoenix intends to move him.

Suns Coach Jordan Ott Sees Progress Despite Green’s Struggles

The trade chatter comes during a difficult offensive stretch for Green.

He entered the season hoping to build on last year’s 17.8-point average with Phoenix. Instead, his scoring has dropped to 12.4 points per game.

That’s a considerable decline for a player who averaged 21 points during his final season in Houston.

Yet Suns coach Jordan Ott sees signs that Green is beginning to find his place.

“Anytime he’s in (the) open court, anytime he gets downhill, that’s what we need,” Ott told reporters following Wednesday’s victory over Sacramento.

Ott also praised Green’s defensive mobility and ability to pressure the paint, two elements Phoenix needs alongside Devin Booker and Miles Bridges.

Green contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Kings as Phoenix secured its sixth victory in eight games.

The improvement has given the Suns reason to remain patient.

After a 1-5 start, Phoenix has begun showing the cohesion that was missing early in the season. Green’s development could determine whether that progress continues.

Meanwhile, the Suns have already addressed the speculation directly with their young guard.

Their message was simple.

“Just continue to be me,” Green said. “Keep hoopin’, and block everything else out.”

With the Feb. 11 trade deadline still months away, Green can control only what happens on the court.

For now, he’s choosing basketball over the rumors surrounding his future.