The price just got higher for the New Orleans Pelicans if they are determined to trade point guard Dejounte Murray, who has made it clear he wants to play on a new team.

That new team is the Phoenix Suns who have a glaring need for a player like Murray, and are a destination that both Murray and the Pelicans prefer.

In fact Arizona Sports says that Murray’s camp is targeting the Suns as an ideal fit in a trade, but it isn’t as simple as it may appear.

Sure, contractually a Murray-Jalen Green deal works straight up, but the Pelicans would need to pay more to offload their disgruntled guard.

“Dejounte Murray does not have the trade value that his agent or the Pelicans wish he had,” NBCSports.com lead writer Kurt Helin said during an appearance on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke. “This is a guy who hasn’t played much in the last couple of years and hasn’t really looked great when he has.”

Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Pelicans this season, all down numbers. Throw in his issues with availability during his New Orleans tenure and it makes a trade less attractive.

Additionally, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein says that the Suns believe they have bigger needs than a starting point guard.

With a reluctance to pay a premium to offload a player, a shallow market pool, and a player whose value is diminishing, the Pelicans may be stuck with Murray for the long haul.