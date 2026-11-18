The Phoenix Suns have been mentioned as a possible destination for Dejounte Murray. But acquiring the disgruntled New Orleans Pelicans guard might require more than exchanging players.

Phoenix could demand valuable draft compensation before considering a trade involving Murray, according to HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s “Deals and Dunks,” Scotto suggested the Suns would want draft capital to seriously entertain a deal.

“I don’t see the Suns doing a Dejounte Murray trade unless they’re getting a first-round pick swap or they’re getting an unprotected first-round pick,” Scotto said.

The assessment adds another complication to speculation surrounding Jalen Green’s future in Phoenix.

Michael Scotto Reveals Potential Suns Trade Condition

Murray requested a trade from New Orleans on Nov. 13, prompting speculation about potential destinations.

Phoenix quickly emerged as one of them.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Suns had registered interest in Murray, while The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Murray’s representatives were hopeful a deal involving Green could materialize.

But Scotto believes the Pelicans might be reluctant to surrender additional draft assets.

“I haven’t gotten the sense yet that that’s something New Orleans is going to want to do,” Scotto said.

He also cautioned against expecting a quick resolution.

“This is something that I do think is going to take a little bit of time.”

Scotto did not report that Phoenix and New Orleans had exchanged formal offers or that the Suns had issued an ultimatum.

His comments instead suggest that the two teams could have different valuations of a potential Murray trade.

Suns Reportedly Aren’t Shopping Jalen Green

Scotto’s remarks follow another development that casts doubt on a potential swap.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Phoenix isn’t actively shopping Green or searching for a point guard.

“Everything I’ve heard is that the Suns are not shopping Jalen Green,” Fischer said on “NBA Insider Notebook.”

Fischer explained that the Suns want more time to evaluate their roster, particularly with starting center Mark Williams sidelined.

Phoenix also is adjusting to the arrival of Miles Bridges and evaluating Green’s fit alongside Devin Booker.

Green was a player the Suns specifically targeted in the Kevin Durant trade with Houston.

That investment could make Phoenix reluctant to move him without receiving additional value.

Phoenix Faces Important Decision on Dejounte Murray

Murray would offer Phoenix an experienced ballhandler and perimeter defender alongside Booker.

However, the former All-Star’s injury history and contract complicate his trade value.

Murray suffered a torn Achilles in January 2025, an injury that disrupted his tenure in New Orleans.

The Suns, meanwhile, have shown signs of improvement after a difficult start.

Monday’s 117-105 victory over Denver provided encouragement before an extended road stretch.

Phoenix appears willing to see whether its current group can build on that performance.

For now, Scotto’s assessment suggests that a Murray deal would require more than New Orleans simply making him available.

If the Pelicans aren’t prepared to include valuable draft compensation, Phoenix may have little incentive to abandon its plans for Green.