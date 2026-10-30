Blazers Announce Bad Injury News About Ja Morant

The Portland Trail Blazers hit a setback with one of their main players on Thursday night in the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to the Trail Blazers PR, Morant has exited the game against the Grizzlies because he picked up a left hamstring injury.

Morant was subbed out of the game in the second half and did not return. Further updates on his recovery timeline have not yet been announced by the team.

Mild-to-moderate hamstring strains in the NBA typically require anywhere from 3 to 8 weeks of rehabilitation and gradual ramp-up to safely avoid high recurrence rates.

Ja Morant’s Injury History

Early in his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant dealt with minor injuries, including ankle sprains and recurrent back spasms.

However, the severity of his ailments escalated during the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, when a bruised right knee sidelined him for the final three games of the series.

The following year, during the 2023 playoffs, a right-hand injury forced him to miss postseason time. The most devastating hit to his availability occurred during the 2023-2024 campaign when he suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder during a training session just nine games into his return, requiring season-ending surgery.

After battling soft-tissue issues like right calf strains and recurring ankle sprains last season, Morant suffered an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain in his left elbow in late January 2026. The injury required a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and ultimately ended his final season with the Grizzlies after just 20 games played.

Now, he may have to deal with another injury with his new team.

Ja Morant Gets Praise From Blazers Head Coach

Entering the season healthy, Morant looked poised for a bounce-back season this year. Blazers head coach Micah Nori also observed a rejuvenated Morant, praising him for putting himself in an elite shape for this season.

“The way he was talking, the way he looked … the intent he had, you could just tell in his face that he missed basketball,” Nori said. “And he assured that we were going to get the best Ja and that he was going to do all the right things.”

Nori also believed Morant is a fine man, contrary to what people perceived of him.

“Our lunch basically confirmed everything I had heard from the people who had worked with him daily, who would talk about him as a person, the people I trust who would tell me the truth,” Nori said. “And I told him the background I have on him, and that they had nothing but great things to say about him, not only as a player, but as a person and a teammate. “All his teammates love him.”

Morant is playing alongside revered veterans such as Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday in a crowded backcourt rotation of the Blazers, which also included young Scoot Henderson.

With Morant’s latest injury, the Blazers could lean more on the veterans Holiday and Lillard while giving more reps to Henderson.

Before the hamstring injury, Morant was having a solid start to the season, averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists per game for the Blazers.