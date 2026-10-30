Blazers Head Coach Details Ja Morant’s Reaction on Concerning Injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant suffered a left hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of the 124-103 home loss to his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Morant grabbed at the back of his left leg after a sequence midway through the fourth quarter and went straight to the bench to have it evaluated before being officially ruled out.

Ja Morant Felt A Twinger On His Hamstring

According to Blazers head coach Micah Nori, Morant told him he felt a little “twinge” in the hamstring. The exact severity remains unclear pending further medical evaluation.

“He felt a twinge in his hamstring, so I was trying to take a foul to get him out. We were forcing turnovers, so we had to make a few more runs than I wanted him to,” Nori said. “I think it was just more of a twinge. They’re going to evaluate him now and will probably have more answers for you tomorrow after they look at him.”

Nori said this is the first time he will see Morant deal with a setback so he is also learning how to deal with him.

“This is the first time I’ve been around him when he’s felt something like this. He just said he felt a little twinge in his hamstring, so I was trying to get him out. I haven’t talked to him since,” the Blazers coach said. “Of course, there’s always a concern, but I’m hoping it’s nothing major.”

Morant finished the game with 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in 23 minutes of play as the Blazers lost to the Grizzlies.

With Morant’s injury, the Blazers could lean more on the veterans Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard while giving more reps to young Scott Henderson. There will also be bigger responsibility on the shoulders of wing Deni Avdija.

Blazers Head Coach Micah Nori Has High Praise For Ja Morant

Micah Nori had high regard for Ja Morant when he was traded to the Blazers four months ago.

Nori said Morant assured him that the team would be getting the best version of him for his time in Portland.

“The way he was talking, the way he looked … the intent he had, you could just tell in his face that he missed basketball,” Nori said. “And he assured that we were going to get the best Ja and that he was going to do all the right things.”

Nori also defended Morant to critics, saying that his personality is far from what many people perceived of him.

“Our lunch basically confirmed everything I had heard from the people who had worked with him daily, who would talk about him as a person, the people I trust who would tell me the truth,” Nori said. “And I told him the background I have on him, and that they had nothing but great things to say about him, not only as a player, but as a person and a teammate. “All his teammates love him.”

The Blazers must be hoping for the best in Morant’s injury as the team looks to turn itself into a playoff contender this season.