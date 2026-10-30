Ben Simmons Makes Bold Promise Amid Recovery From Achilles Injury

A few days before the start of the 2026-27 season, Ben Simmons of the Sacramento Kings suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during practice.

Simmons has since undergone surgery, but the Kings have not ruled him out for the entire season. The franchise is expected to provide more updates on the three-time All-Star’s recovery timeline as long as it’s appropriate.

The Kings signed Simmons to a non-guaranteed one-year, $3.6 million contract in the summer. He was set to make the opening night roster before the unfortunate setback to his comeback happened.

Ben Simmons’ Promise Amid Setback

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Ben Simmons opened up on the latest obstacle in his return to the NBA. Simmons has not played an official game since the 2024-25 season. He sat out the entirety of last season to get his body and mind right, enjoying the sport of spearfishing.

Amid his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Simmons has vowed to complete his NBA return as soon as possible.

“My mentality is that I’ll be back,” Simmons said after his successful surgery in New York. “I’ll do everything in my power to get back, get healthy and be better than I was before. There is nothing but time and opportunity to do so. So, I’m going to attack it the way I am now.”

“For me, it was just choosing and making that decision to keep going and fighting,” the Australian star added. “I felt there is no other option. For me, it was like, ‘Let’s go.’ Surgery and start the rehab process.”

In his absence, the Kings have handed the keys to Darius Acuff Jr. to start the season. Acuff isn’t shooting very well, but he’s getting numbers.

However, the Kings are off to a bad start at 0-5. They are one of the only two teams remaining without a win this season.

Simmons’ NBA Comeback Questioned

Martin McKenzie-Murray of Australian news outlet The Saturday Paper discussed and questioned Ben Simmons’ recent bid to return to the NBA.

McKenzie-Murray wasn’t a fan of Simmons’ documentary with ESPN, especially with the way he handled his exit from the Philadelphia 76ers and how he underwhelmed with the Brooklyn Nets.

However, McKenzie-Murray still prefers an NBA with Simmons in it, so he is hoping that this recent setback is not the end of the 30-year-old star’s career.