The Sacramento Kings have become an uncomfortable destination for coaches, with their disastrous start fueling questions about Doug Christie’s future.

Tom Thibodeau‘s name has surfaced as a potential replacement. However, the former New York Knicks coach has established a boundary that could complicate Sacramento’s search if the organization eventually decides to make a change.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Thibodeau has no intention of privately discussing another coach’s job while that position remains occupied.

A league source close to Thibodeau told Amick that the veteran coach will not engage in preliminary conversations with NBA organizations, either directly or through intermediaries, about potential openings.

That doesn’t mean Thibodeau has ruled out coaching Sacramento.

Instead, the 68-year-old remains interested in returning to an NBA sideline when the right opportunity becomes available.

Tom Thibodeau’s Position Complicates Kings Coaching Speculation

Thibodeau has been out of coaching since the Knicks fired him in June 2025, shortly after he guided New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years.

His name has since circulated in league coaching discussions, including speculation about Sacramento’s eventual plans.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously identified Thibodeau and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson as potential candidates if the Kings move on from Christie.

Amick’s latest reporting, published Friday, Nov. 20, adds an important wrinkle.

Thibodeau’s refusal to entertain preliminary discussions could leave Sacramento unable to gauge his interest before making a coaching change.

For a franchise with a history of coaching turnover, that uncertainty presents another complication.

There is no indication the Kings have formally approached Thibodeau or that Christie is about to lose his job.

Kings Reportedly Prefer Keeping Doug Christie Through Season

Sacramento entered Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 1-13 record, including nine consecutive home losses.

The Kings’ minus-13.5 net rating ranked last in the NBA, reflecting struggles on both ends of the floor.

Despite those numbers, the organization reportedly prefers to finish the season with Christie rather than make another midseason coaching change.

According to Amick, team officials are concerned about the consequences of another transition, particularly for rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.

The seventh overall pick has emerged as one of Sacramento’s few bright spots, averaging 26.2 points through his first 14 games.

Changing coaches now could disrupt his development at a time when the franchise is trying to build around him.

Associate head coach Mike Woodson would be a possible interim replacement, but Sacramento would rather avoid that scenario.

Christie acknowledged the pressure following a recent loss to Portland.

“I think the seat is hot, always,” Christie told reporters. “The nature of this business, it’s all about winning.”

The Kings have several difficult matchups approaching, including games against Boston, San Antonio and Golden State.

For now, Christie remains in charge while Thibodeau waits for an opportunity that fits.

Whether Sacramento eventually becomes that destination remains an open question.