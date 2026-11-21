The Sacramento Kings have watched Darius Acuff Jr. put up historic stats during his first NBA season.

But an NBA scout sees a problem with the rookie’s approach.

It was an anonymous Eastern Conference scout who questioned Acuff’s willingness to share the basketball in a November 20 ESPN report from Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst.

“He needs to realize it’s a team game,” the scout said. “There’s no doubt he’s a talent. Defensively challenged, to say the least. He can pass — he just doesn’t want to pass.”

The criticism hits as Acuff averages 26.2 points and seven assists through his first 14 games.

Sacramento has stumbled to a 1-13 record in the meantime.

NBA Scout Questions Darius Acuff Jr.’s Playing Style

Acuff has been given a bundle of freedom to shoot since Sacramento selected him seventh overall in the 2026 NBA draft.

He averages 22.6 field-goal attempts per game, the third-highest mark in the league.

Only Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take more shots.

The rookie’s production has impressed NBA executives, though some question whether his approach can help the Kings win.

One Eastern Conference executive compared Acuff to former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury.

The executive told ESPN that Acuff’s scoring ability demands a roster built around his style. Teammates must be comfortable playing alongside a guard who handles the ball so often.

As Heavy previously reported, Sabonis has seen his offensive involvement decline with the rookie taking a larger role.

However, ESPN reported earlier this month that Sabonis and Acuff maintain a positive relationship.

Kings Coach Doug Christie Also Faces Criticism Over Acuff

The ESPN report turned its sights toward head coach Doug Christie’s handling of the rookie.

One Eastern Conference executive argued that Acuff needs tougher coaching to improve his defensive habits.

The executive also criticized Christie, suggesting the rookie could lose a valuable year of development under the current coaching staff.

Regardless, Acuff has given Sacramento reasons for hopefulness.

The 20-year-old scored 36 points in Wednesday’s 128-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He made six 3-pointers and finished 11-for-22 from the field.

It was his second-highest scoring performance of the season.

His seven assists per game also complicate the criticism of his passing.

Acuff joins Doncic and Cade Cunningham as the only NBA players averaging at least 25 points and seven assists this season.

But the wins haven’t followed.

Sacramento enters Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers riding a seven-game losing streak.

Acuff spoke on the team’s problems after Wednesday’s defeat.

“The key thing is just staying together,” he said, according to Reuters.

Can Acuff’s commendable individual numbers start meaning victories for the Kings?