Sacramento Kings Announce Ben Simmons News Before Lakers Game

Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated Sacramento Kings debut will have to wait.

The Kings officially ruled Simmons out for Monday night’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Sean Cunningham of Fox40. Sacramento also ruled out Malik Monk and Keegan Murray.

The announcement confirms earlier reporting that the Kings planned to take a cautious approach with Simmons after the three-time All-Star missed the entire 2025-26 NBA season.

Simmons, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Sacramento in September, has not appeared in an NBA game since April 2025.

His absence does not appear to represent a setback, however. Instead, Simmons could be only days away from finally making his Kings debut.

Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight? Star’s Status Revealed vs. Lakers

No. Simmons will not play against the Lakers in Sacramento’s preseason opener on October 5.

Cunningham reported shortly before the game that the Kings had ruled Simmons, Monk and Murray out.

That makes Simmons’ status official after Andscape’s Marc J. Spears reported earlier Monday that Sacramento intended to ramp the veteran up cautiously.

The encouraging part for Kings fans is that Simmons is healthy.

Spears reported that Simmons had enjoyed one of the strongest training camps of any Sacramento player and that the decision to hold him out was about bringing him along gradually rather than an injury.

Simmons is now targeting either Sacramento’s October 8 rematch with the Lakers in Los Angeles or its October 10 road game against the Golden State Warriors for his preseason debut.

That leaves Thursday as the earliest opportunity for Kings fans to finally see Simmons in a Sacramento uniform.

Why Isn’t Ben Simmons Playing vs. the Lakers?

Sacramento has plenty of reason to be patient.

Simmons did not play anywhere during the 2025-26 season and last appeared in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in 2024-25. He averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds over 51 appearances that season.

His return to Sacramento represents one of the more intriguing reclamation projects of the 2026 offseason.

Simmons is a former No. 1 overall pick, three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection, but injuries have dramatically altered the trajectory of his career.

The Kings do not necessarily need Simmons to rediscover the player who starred for Philadelphia. If he can stay healthy and provide Sacramento with defense, size, rebounding and secondary playmaking, he could carve out an important role in Doug Christie’s rotation.

For now, though, Kings fans will have to wait at least one more game to see what that role might look like.

Sacramento and Los Angeles tip off at 7 p.m. PT at Golden 1 Center on Monday.