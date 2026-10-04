Domantas Sabonis Makes Surprising Stance On Kings Trade

Multi-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis made an interesting comment after months of trade rumors. The Sacramento Kings are rebuilding with top 2026 NBA Draft pick Darius Acuff as the only guaranteed member of the long-term core. Sabonis only has two seasons left under contract, and the Kings will need to extend or trade him in the near future.

However, it appears that Sabonis is not sweating this nor does he want to get traded:

“I can’t control any of it. I’m just focused on getting healthy. A lot of things are being said out there, but I have a great relationship with [Kings GM Scott Perry]. I have great agents. I know everything that’s going on. I’m excited I’m here. I’m healthy. It’s all made up. I don’t know where you guys get most of it from.”

Sabonis’ final sentence questioning where media members get the reports about his unhappiness from. The quote made it clear that Sabonis is not forcing a trade and would be content to stay with the Kings franchise. Sacramento waiving DeMar DeRozan ahead of the season created speculation of whether they’ll keep their other veterans. Zach LaVine and Sabonis are the biggest contracts currently on the Kings roster who could be traded.

How Jalen Duren Helped Domantas Sabonis

One of the popular beliefs out there was Sabonis being a potential trade target if the Detroit Pistons moved on from Jalen Duren. Things got ugly between those two parties to put a question mark on whether Duren would force a trade this offseason with the Kings as a top option.

Sacramento either trading Sabonis for Duren straight up or moving Sabonis elsewhere to free up the salary cap space for Duren were strong rumors. However, Detroit made a strong effort and extended Duren to a long contract to further appease Cade Cunningham.

The Kings no longer have Duren on the table for their plans in free agency next summer. Duren taking the deal removed Sacramento’s top option of replacing Sabonis with the younger big man. Other options may emerge, but Sabonis is considered the Kings’ center unless they find a trade partner for him and a new center to replace him with.

Sabonis Could Still Be Kings Fixture

Sacramento has seen Sabonis being a great player for them for most of his tenure. The pairing of De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis helped the Kings end a long playoff drought and provided more hope for the future.

Unfortunately, the franchise failed to continue progressing and traded Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Other veterans like DeRozan and LaVine failed to improve the roster and now have them in a tough spot. Sacramento will try to develop young talents while waiting out the LaVine contract.

Sabonis has been an All-Star caliber player for most of his Kings’ tenure until last season’s injuries ruined his season. There is no reason to ditch Sabonis if the team doesn’t have a better replacement option. Acuff will need a big man to run pick and rolls with. A good season for Sabonis could make him valuable to Sacramento moving forward.