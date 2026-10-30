Kings Fans Get Disappointing News on Head Coach Doug Christie

Sacramento Kings fans have received disappointing news about head coach Doug Christie, whom many Kings fans want to see fired.

The Kings have begun the season 0-5 and are currently the only winless team in the NBA Western Conference. The Kings are so bad that some analysts are projecting the team to lose their first 19 games of the season.

That’s why so many Kings fans want to see Christie fired. Yet, it doesn’t appear that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is going to make a move on the coaching front anytime soon.

Doug Christie’s Job Is Not in Danger

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Christie’s job is not in danger anytime soon, as the Kings want to see how the team looks when its injured players return to the court.

“There is an internal belief that Christie deserves a fair chance to be evaluated with a team that is much healthier than this current Kings lot. From Ben Simmons (torn right Achilles tendon, out for the season) to Keegan Murray (left ankle), Maxime Raynaud (right knee) and Dylan Cardwell (left calf), the Kings have been without several players who were expected to play pivotal parts in Christie’s rotation,” wrote Amick.

Doug Christie’s Sacramento Kings Coaching Tenure

Christie was first hired as the Kings’ interim head coach in 2024 after former head coach Mike Brown was fired.

Since then, Christie has led the Kings to a 49-89 record in parts of three seasons as Sacramento’s head coach. The Kings were a Play-In team in his first year coaching the Kings, a season they finished 40-42, but the team took a huge step backwards last year with a 22-60 record that saw them finish among the worst teams in the NBA.

The positive from finishing low in the standings is that you get a high draft pick, and the Kings used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on point guard Darius Acuff Jr., who has come out of the gates scorching hot with 24 points per game in his first five NBA games. But that hasn’t translated to winning, as the Kings are 0-5 this season.