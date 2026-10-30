Kings Rookie Darius Acuff Joins LeBron James, Luka Doncic in NBA History

Darius Acuff Jr. had a historic night despite the loss. He finished the game with 34 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans. Acuff became the fourth teenager in NBA history to have 30 points and 10 assists in a game. The other three to accomplish this were LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Stephon Marbury. This is pretty good company for Acuff to be with. He was able to accomplish this in just his fifth NBA game, which makes it even more impressive.

Darius Acuff is in Rare Company

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

James was able to accomplish this three times, and Doncic and Marbury were able to do it once. This was the first time since 1988 that a Kings player recorded 30 points and 10 assists, when Kenny Smith did it. He is proving to be the correct pick by Sacramento, and he has the ultimate green light. Acuff also tied Tyreke Evans‘ single-game rookie scoring record with 34 points.

This rookie is only five games in and is already breaking Kings franchise records and joining good company. They gave him a green light that not many rookies in NBA history have gotten. He is currently second in the whole NBA in shot attempts, only trailing Anthony Edwards. Sacramento has a bright spot in their 0-5 season so far.

How Acuff does it

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He has the ability to create his own shot and create for others. He’s quick, fast, and has a strong handle. His speed allows him to get a rebound and take off, beating everyone down the court. In the first half of the game against the Pelicans, he had 21 points. His scoring slowed down in the second half, but he was still feeding his teammates.

One thing that stands out is his six turnovers. Those will have to come down to give the Kings a better chance at winning some games. It’s still early in his rookie year, and he is still adjusting to the NBA. His game is unique, and he is a fun player to watch. He’s really athletic, with speed and quickness. He draws a lot of attention, which ends up leaving his teammates open.

An Encouraging Sign for Sacramento

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Despite being 0-5, Acuff is an encouraging sign for the Kings. As a rookie, he is averaging 24 points and 6.6 assists per game. He has the green light to shoot as much as he wants, and he has not shied away from that. He has had a lot of offensive responsibility and is handling it very well. Acuff was thought to be just a scorer, but through these five games, he has shown that he’s a good playmaker as well.

Sacramento looks like they found their future in Acuff. The Kings came into this season with no expectations at all. Their 0-5 record isn’t surprising, and they are just letting Acuff get his reps right now. The main thing they are worried about is his development. They are in a good spot with Acuff running the show.

The Kings still have some issues they need to solve. They have some trades that need to be made to be able to improve as a team. They might at some point move some pieces around. Acuff has a game coming up against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies where he’ll be able to show once again what he is capable of. His career isn’t defined by these historic accomplishments, but this is an impressive thing and some great company to be in.