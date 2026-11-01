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Kings Likely Forced to Trade 3x All-Star As New Concerns Emerge Regarding Rookie Darius Acuff

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings stands on the court before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings are watching Darius Acuff take on a considerable offensive workload as a rookie. Confidence is a positive for a young guard learning how to compete against NBA defenses, and growing pains should be expected. However, a new report suggests his ball-dominant approach has created concerns about his fit alongside Domantas Sabonis.

That does not establish a teamwide locker room divide, but it raises questions about Sacramento’s direction. Developing Acuff and maximizing Sabonis might require different offensive priorities. According to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, the situation could ultimately lead to a separation between the Kings and their veteran center.

Domantas Sabonis’ Fit With Darius Acuff Draws Scrutiny

“The Kings have no interest in keeping him there, and he is not enthused about playing with a ball-dominant guard like Acuff,” Deveney wrote.

Those are Deveney’s reported assessments, rather than public comments from Sabonis. Still, they describe a situation worth monitoring as Sacramento determines which players belong in its future. Deveney also reported that Sabonis could be moved next summer if a trade does not happen this season.

For Kings fans, the concern extends beyond whether Acuff takes too many shots. The bigger question is whether the offense gives its established contributors enough opportunities to influence possessions. A young guard learning through mistakes can coexist with veteran talent, but that balance requires attention.

Acuff should have room to develop without every difficult possession becoming a referendum on his future. Confidence can help a rookie survive the adjustment to professional basketball. The challenge is pairing that confidence with decisions that make the entire lineup more effective.

Kings Face a Decision Beyond Their Rookie Guard

Sabonis’ reported dissatisfaction does not mean Acuff has personally forced him out of Sacramento. Deveney’s reporting also points to the organization’s interest in moving on. Treating the situation solely as a rookie creating problems would overlook the front office’s role in building this roster.

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 29: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings goes up for the basket as Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans defends during the first half of the game at Smoothie King Center on October 29, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

That distinction matters because trading a productive veteran is an organizational decision. Sacramento must weigh its development priorities against what it can realistically receive in return. Deveney described obtaining a first-round pick for Sabonis as a long shot, adding another complication to any potential move.

For now, there is no completed trade or publicly confirmed request from Sabonis in the reporting cited here. There is, however, a reported disconnect involving his fit and the Kings’ plans. That gives Sacramento something more substantial to address than an ordinary rookie shooting slump.

Acuff’s development deserves patience, while Sabonis’ contributions deserve consideration. The Kings need an offensive identity that reflects their chosen direction. Until that becomes clearer, questions about this partnership will remain part of Sacramento’s trade conversation throughout the season ahead.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Kings Likely Forced to Trade 3x All-Star As New Concerns Emerge Regarding Rookie Darius Acuff

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