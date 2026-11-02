Kings Dealt Unfortunate Domantas Sabonis News Amid 0-6 Start

The Sacramento Kings are going through a difficult opening stretch of the 2026-27 NBA season. Six games into the campaign, the team still hasn’t found a win, raising questions about its ability to balance established players with emerging young talent.

Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has started to attract attention with his offensive production, while veteran center Domantas Sabonis remains an important part of Sacramento’s roster. However, the team’s early results have drawn more attention to its offensive direction and the roles of its key players.

As the Kings look for answers, roster discussions have added another layer of uncertainty. The situation involving their three-time All-Star center has now become a major talking point following comments from NBA insiders.

Tim MacMahon Claims Domantas Sabonis Wants Out of Sacramento

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said Domantas Sabonis wants to leave Sacramento and the Kings may move him if the right opportunity arises. On “The Hoop Collective” podcast, he described their relationship as difficult.

“Quite frankly, Sabonis wants out of there, and if they can move him, they would. So he’s not happy. It’s a bad situation,” MacMahon said.

Brian Windhorst said Sacramento would struggle to find a suitable trade for veteran center Sabonis and needs an appropriate return.

“Well, they can’t move him. It’s moving him for a trade that makes sense,” Windhorst explained.

The discussion covered Sacramento’s recent loss and the disparity in shot attempts: rookie Darius Acuff Jr. took 25 shots, while Sabonis took five.

Windhorst brought up the difference while discussing the team’s 0-6 start.

MacMahon acknowledged that Acuff would continue producing numbers, but the situation raised questions about Sabonis’ role in the offense.

The reduced shot attempts could become an important part of the discussion surrounding the center’s future.

Sabonis has traditionally been a major offensive presence for Sacramento, contributing through scoring, rebounding, and playmaking.

Acuff’s growing role has shifted the team’s offense. As the Kings struggle to win, his relationship with their established center may remain key this season.

Domantas Sabonis’ Contract Makes a Potential Trade Difficult

Finding a suitable trade for Domantas Sabonis could be challenging because of his contract and importance to Sacramento. Sabonis has approximately $94 million remaining over two guaranteed seasons.

Despite the team’s struggles, Sabonis has continued to produce individually. He is averaging 16.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this season.

His rebounding remains a major part of his contribution, while his passing adds another dimension to Sacramento’s offense.

The center also missed much of the previous campaign after a knee injury and subsequent meniscus surgery limited him to 19 appearances. He averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during that season.

Sacramento explored a sign-and-trade that would send Sabonis to Detroit for Pistons center Jalen Duren.

However, the framework did not materialize, with Detroit reportedly having no interest in moving the young center.

Meanwhile, Acuff’s development adds another consideration for Sacramento. The rookie has received significant offensive responsibility, including the 25 attempts mentioned on the podcast.

Sabonis’ future remains uncertain, but the provided information confirms no completed trade or official trade request from the player.

MacMahon’s comments have clarified the situation, while Windhorst’s response underscores the challenge facing Sacramento. Any potential move will depend on whether the Kings can find a deal that works for the franchise.