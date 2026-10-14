San Antonio Spurs Tarris Reed Jr. Provides Them with What They Were Missing Last Season

Tarris Reed Jr. could solve the problems that the San Antonio Spurs were having last season. They needed a big to back up Victor Wembanyama that could defend. Reed just showed glimpses in a preseason game against the Utah Jazz of being a defensive and rebounding center. With 17 rebounds, 4 steals, and 1 block, he was doing everything the Spurs needed for Wembanyama’s bench minutes.

Tarris Reed Jr. Importance on The Spurs

Reed is the type of player who knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much. He will defend and rebound while also being a lob threat. The physicality he brings will be important in helping the bench unit. He is a threat as a roller in a pick and rolls with the guards that the Spurs have.

The players that will be around Reed draw so much attention which will give him openings for lobs to the rim. His frame of 6’10, 270 pounds will make it hard for opposing bigs to move him. That size, with his athleticism and motor could turn out crucial for the Spurs. He will bring a different type of tenacity off of the bench that they were missing.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 14: Tarris Reed Jr. #10 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait during the 2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Early Minutes For the Rookie

Reed could find himself in a situation where he’s getting valuable minutes early on. He will have chances to prove to the organization that he is a reliable backup. Kornet and Reed will be competing for minutes, but there will be some games that Reed will need to be in.

Against more athletic and physical centers, they may choose to go with Reed over Kornet. They may switch back and forth between the two on who they give more minutes to, game by game. If Reed can stay consistent and give the Spurs what they needed last year, he could become the full-time backup.

Reed is going to be a gift for the Spurs. He could be one of the steals of the draft and surprise a lot of people. This guy is everything that the Spurs needed and were missing last year. He will be crucial in helping the Spurs get to their ultimate goal of a championship. Spurs fans across the world will love him, and he will be a fan favorite player.