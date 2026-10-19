Spurs Chose Not to Trade for Payton Pritchard — Celtics Star Reflects on Request

The San Antonio Spurs wanted Payton Pritchard.

The Boston Celtics chose not to trade their talented young guard.

The rest is history — the Celtics got an NBA title after that decision, and the Spurs are now one of the league’s most promising teams with Victor Wembanyama.

It’s hard to re-write history and know what would’ve happened if these teams went in a different direction, but it is fascinating to take a look back.

Pritchard gave us a reason to consider that past scenario when he recently spoke, more than three years later, about the trade request he made during the 2022-23 season, when he wasn’t playing as much as he would’ve liked.

“At the time, I wasn’t playing,” Pritchard told The Athletic in the lead-up to the 2026-27 season. “I’ve talked about this before, but it was probably a little delusional confidence that I have, but it’s from my work, the hours I put in. But I believed I could help this team win and at a high level. Now, many people didn’t believe it at the time or thought I was crazy, but I truly believed that. Obviously things opened up for me and it worked out and I took advantage of it, and hopefully I continue to take advantage of it.”

Spurs-Celtics Payton Pritchard Trade Offer

Ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported that the Celtics made an offer to the Spurs that included Pritchard.

The deal would’ve sent Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari to the Spurs for center Jakob Poeltl.

The Spurs instead sent Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors for Khem Birch and three draft picks — none of which are helping San Antonio at the moment.

This is what Pritchard told Washburn after that deadline had passed:

“I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade]. But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now, and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.”

Alternate History

There’s obviously no way to go back in time and see what would’ve happened instead.

But it’s fascinating to imagine Pritchard with the Spurs instead of the Celtics.

It certainly could’ve changed the outcome of the last few postseasons, in which Boston got a title three seasons ago and the Spurs came up just short of one at the end of the 2026 playoffs.

Draft fortunes could’ve also shifted. What if Pritchard made contributions that cost the Spurs the pick they used on Wemby?

This is the timeline we’re living, and so Pritchard still plays for the Celtics, and all else that has happened since his trade request wasn’t answered will continue to be what has happened. But man, things could’ve been quite different.