From rejecting soda and sports gambling deals to prioritizing ethical hoops over stat-chasing, Victor Wembanyama is emerging as the NBA’s moral compass.

But his peers may not be on board with his self-righteous attitude. According to veteran San Antonio Spurs beat writer Michael C. Wright, peers have labeled the fourth-year center “Mr. High Horse” after he called out fellow “greats” for stat-padding.

“I’ve heard players around the league talk about Vic being ‘Mr. Morality, Mr High Morals, Moral High Horse’ is what he’s been described as,” Wright said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama: Mr. Morality

After dropping 50 points in just 19 minutes last Saturday, the Frenchman admitted he stayed late in the game against the Pelicans just to hit the milestone, subtly shading Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Unlike many of my peers, I’m not very good at stat-padding,” he said after his third career 50-point game. “So I haven’t reached [50] as many times as I should have.”

“The greats, they don’t think about that,” he said when asked whether there was an “ethical” way to score 50 points.

“I don’t think LeBron, Shai, Jokic, Doncic, I don’t think they think about that. I have them as examples, so I’m trying to not think about it either.”

A Jab at LeBron James?

Though Wemby’s new nickname is obviously tongue-in-cheek — and a nod to peers calling him out for being pious — it also seems like another jab at LeBron James. Wemby has previously explained why he refuses to endorse soda — unlike James, the longtime face of Sprite — and recently took a subtle jab at the Sixers forward over his partnership with prediction-market giant Polymarket.

“If you’re a superstar in this league, you can choose to be an influencer, a philanthropist, or choose to be the guy promoting gambling and alcohol. You can choose whatever you want,” Wemby told “60 Minutes” last month.

“…I want to promote healthy things, and by healthy, I don’t just mean the food, but healthy habits, things that make people’s lives better. And in the future, things that also make society better,” he added.

James isn’t alone — fellow superstars Kevin Durant (FanDuel & Kalshi) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Kalshi) also have ties to betting platforms. During training camp, Wemby said he “will never” promote gambling and called out his peers for doing so.

“Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it,” he said.

“Everybody does whatever they want, but without me.”

Wemby has previously also been judgmental about players promoting sugary drinks.

“They all want him, but Victor will never sell soda. Because he doesn’t want to kill the kids,” his co-agent Jeremy Medjana told The Athletic.

Wembanyama said he’s left millions on the table to keep his morals intact.

“…I’ve refused plenty, much, much more money than I’ve made for things that were not to my values. Now I want to promote things that have a good impact and a good influence on the world, with whom I can share messages and values.”