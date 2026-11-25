Victor Wembanyama could soon see a veteran backup center who once won an NBA championship.

The San Antonio Spurs have surfaced in trade rumors and proposals as a potential suitor for Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez ahead of the Feb. 11, 2027 NBA trade deadline to provide frontcourt depth and floor spacing behind Victor Wembanyama.

With the Clippers struggling early in the 2026–27 season and looking to recoup draft capital, previous reports indicated that Los Angeles is showcasing veterans, including Lopez, on expiring contracts ahead of the deadline.

Spurs Linked To Brook Lopez

According to NBA insider https://www.youtube.com/embed/1nuEv8lnY7Q?si=O-OyfMcxYiYPkmxq“>Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, the Spurs are one of the three teams set to inquire for Lopez.

“I think teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, they are going to look for frontcourt help at some point during this trade window,” https://www.youtube.com/embed/1nuEv8lnY7Q?si=O-OyfMcxYiYPkmxq“>Siegel said. “I expect all three teams to inquire about Brook Lopez.”

The 38-year-old center is averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 16 games in 2026–27 while shooting 54.8% from the field and an impressive 43.1% from the 3-point line.

Lopez is playing on an expiring salary of $9 million, making him an accessible rental or rotation piece for contenders.

Brook Lopez would fit the Spurs primarily as a floor-spacing backup center behind Wembanyama, bringing veteran savvy, size and efficient perimeter shooting.

At 7’1″, Lopez stretches the floor to open driving lanes for San Antonio’s perimeter creators and gives the second unit reliable three-point shooting.

He projects as a veteran frontcourt option behind Wembanyama, potentially competing with or upgrading over Luke Kornet, while giving the Spurs size and screen-setting without needing high offensive usage.

However, Lopez’s rim protection is not what it was during his peak in Milwaukee, and his lateral mobility at age 38 can be tested in faster lineups.

Notably, Lopez posted 23 points (5-of-7 from three) and 4 assists in 27 minutes against the Spurs on Nov. 20.

Another NBA Insider Expects Brook Lopez To Be In A Contender Soon

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst has identified 38-year-old Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez as a prime midseason trade candidate to land with a championship contender.

Amid the Clippers’ early-season struggles, scouts are closely monitoring Lopez due to his strong play.

“Talk about a possible midseason addition to a contender,” Windhorst said. “I’m not saying this guy’s tipping the scales, but I’m telling you that you are going to hear Brook Lopez’s name 100 percent out there if he continues to play like this.”

“He’s on the last year of his contract, making $9 million, which $9 million falls into a whole bunch of different things you can do,” Windhorst said. “It falls into trade exceptions that teams have. It falls into if anybody has an injured player who they’re going to get a disabled player exception, a bunch of mid-level exceptions.”

Lopez served as the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting center during their title run in 2021, creating a formidable frontcourt alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If he gets to the Spurs, Lopez could get another shot at an NBA championship before he finally retires from the NBA.