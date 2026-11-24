The San Antonio Spurs have been battling with the Los Angeles Lakers for the top seed in the Western Conference for most of the first month of the 2026-27 NBA season, and with trade buzz starting to ramp up, both teams have holes in the lineup they have a chance to fill ahead of the early-February deadline.

While previously, it was the Lakers who have been linked to Los Angeles Clippers players Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez, as the former gives the Purple and Gold the ideal 3-and-D wing to join the starting lineup, and the latter a perfect backup center position to play behind Walker Kessler, a new trade idea sees the Spurs steal both players from Los Angeles.

San Antonio is playing well, but like the Lakers, shouldn’t be immune from making a trade, because as the reporting heats up about several Clippers contributors becoming available in a deal this season, the latest trade pitch sees the two veterans join Victor Wembanyama and give the Spurs an even better chance at winning the title this season.

Spurs Trade Idea To Steal Lakers Top Targets: Derrick Jones And Brook Lopez

In a new Spurs trade idea offered up by Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World, the team adds both Jones and Lopez, two veterans who have been rumored to be top targets for the Lakers.

Here’s the proposal the writer put out:

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Luke Kornet, Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, 2028 first-round pick (via Celtics, swap rights)

Sending out Kornet and Barnes in this Spurs trade idea might be a bit tough for the team, but neither has stood out too much this season, and with Lopez’s strong play through the first month of the year, he’d be an upgrade at the backup center position behind Wembanyama.

Additionally, moving on from Bryant would likely be the most difficult decision for the Spurs. However, with so many young players already, he hasn’t been a huge contributor for the team, and while he still has a ton of room to grow, trading him for an established wing in Jones is likely an ideal move to give the team a bit more confidence when the playoffs come around.

The Lakers have had eyes for both players, but the Spurs could offer a much stronger trade package for the two veterans. Each team needs a bit more wing and frontcourt depth, and with San Antonio being able to offer a bit more, a trade idea like this would be a gut-punch to Los Angeles as both teams continue to battle for the top seed in the West.

As Leiva mentioned, the money on this deal works for both sides. The Spurs would need to give up a pick, but as a team with its young core already built up, using that as a trade asset is likely a better move than making a selection at the end of the first round.

Why San Antonio Does This Deal For the Now-Available Clippers Players

As was reported by ESPN earlier in the year, and more recently confirmed in reports from NBA insiders Brett Siegel and Marc Stein, it looks as though the Clippers will make Jones and Lopez, along with several others on the roster, available to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

This week, in the latest reporting about the Clippers’ upcoming plans, it was Stein who confirmed a group of players will likely be on the chopping block as the team hopes to stock back up on draft assets after its recent punishment. His comments were similar to what ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported, as it looks like the Clippers are ready to move on and test the trade market to see what their older players can net in a return package.

“The Clippers, who are off to a league-worst-tying 1-7 start, have a handful of impact veterans on expiring contracts. Center Brook Lopez, guard Kris Dunn, forward Rui Hachimura (team option next season), and wings Max Strus and Derrick Jones Jr. all could fill roles for playoff teams,” he wrote.

With the recent trade rumors of Jones and Lopez becoming available, and despite the previous links with both to the Lakers, Leiva outlined why the Spurs trading for the two would be a good move for the franchise.

“Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with the Clippers, shooting over 50.0% from the field. He’s never been someone who needs a lot of touches, and that’s probably one of the reasons he’d fit so well with this Spurs team,” he wrote on why the Lakers trade target in Jones fits what the Spurs need, especially with Tobias Harris still out with an injury.

“He guarded some of the best scorers in the West, got easy baskets off cuts and lobs, and made enough outside shots to stay on the floor offensively. The Spurs already rank second in the NBA with a 106.7 defensive rating, so adding Jones would make an already great defense even harder to score against.”

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Additionally, the Spurs have struggled with Wembanyama off the floor, and while it would be impossible to find a true replacement for him, Lopez would be an upgrade from Kornet, especially with what he’s shown this season for the Clippers.

“With Lopez, the Spurs could keep running a similar spacing style even when Wemby is resting,” he added. “And the best part of getting Lopez is that the Spurs wouldn’t have to worry about paying him at 40 or 41 years old. His $9.2 million contract expires next summer, so they’d basically be getting him for one playoff run before deciding whether to bring him back.”

As mentioned, both Jones and Lopez have been linked across town in recent Lakers trade rumors as top targets for the team, but the Spurs have more to offer for both, and the Clippers might be more interested in doing a deal with them over their cross-town rivals. If San Antonio can offer up a trade like the one mentioned above, it could have serious implications on the title race in the West, because if the Lakers lose out on the two, they don’t necessarily have a lot of other options to fill the holes in their lineup.

Though just a trade proposal, if the framework of a deal like this is enticing for both sides, this move could drastically vault the Spurs to becoming the favorites to win the NBA championship this season, while also giving them a slight boost over the Lakers at the same time.