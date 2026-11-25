The San Antonio Spurs, who have won 15 of 18 games to start the 2026-27 season, aim to keep up their stellar play in Wednesday’s NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Spurs and Blazers have met twice already this season, with San Antonio enjoying a pair of stress-free victories. Tonight, the Spurs will travel to Moda Center to take on the Blazers, who are 11-6 on the season, good for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Although San Antonio has had its way with Portland this season, the road team could be without two top stars tonight, including superstar center Victor Wembanyama.

Is Spurs Big Man Suiting Up Tonight?

The Spurs are coming off a dominant 16-point victory over the Sacramento Kings in Frost Bank Center, a game Wembanyama, 22, was sidelined for. The team ruled Wembanyama out with lower back tightness and has listed the All-NBA center as questionable for Wednesday’s game, according to the official injury report released Tuesday evening.

Although Wembanyama’s status for tonight’s game has not been confirmed by the Spurs, signs point to the big man returning to the court.

“While there is still uncertainty surrounding the medical report released by the Spurs, all indications are that Victor Wembanyama should indeed be back in action tonight in Portland,” Spurs reporter Maxime Aubin wrote in an X post.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News took to X to post a picture of Wembanyama at team shootaround held earlier today. McDonald believes there is a good chance Wembanyama plays tonight.

“Welcome to shootaround in Portland, where I’m guessing this man is set to play in tonight’s NBA Cup game against the Blazers. Official determination still TBA,” McDonald wrote in an X post.

The Spurs aren’t quite as dominant when Wembanyama is off the floor, but last game showed the team has the firepower to win the non-Wembanyama minutes, though it was against the lowly Kings. Wembanyama last played in Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, recording a season-high 50 points in just 29 minutes of action.